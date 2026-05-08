Nintendo raises the price of the Switch 2

News + Trends
Storage shortage likely to last for years to come
by Kevin Hofer
Nintendo is increasing the price of the Switch 2 by 30 euros in Europe, but only from 1 September.
Nintendo doesn't say much in the press release about the price increase. The company cites changing market conditions and the outlook for the global economy as the reason for the increase. In other words, the memory crisis exacerbated by the AI boom is now reaching the Switch after the Playstation.
From 1 September 2026, the recommended retail price for the Switch 2 in Europe will be 499.99 euros instead of the previous 469.99 euros. The increase of 30 euros corresponds to an increase of 6.38 per cent. Nintendo does not provide any information for Switzerland, but mentions that prices will also be increased in other «regions». The price increase is lowest in Europe. The console will be 8.06 per cent more expensive in Canada and 11.11 per cent more expensive in the USA.
In Japan, Nintendo is already increasing the price of the Japanese-language Switch 2 by 20 per cent on 25 May. However, the multilingual version will not become more expensive in the «My Nintendo» store. In its home country, the manufacturer is also already raising the prices for the older OLED Switch, Switch and Switch Lite with exact figures. Nintendo is only holding out the prospect of these for other countries, but has yet to name any new prices.
Nintendo Switch Online will only become more expensive in Japan and South Korea, according to current information.
The Switch 2 is not the only console that has become more expensive due to the storage crisis. Sony recently raised the price of the Playstation 5 on 2 April. a year earlier, Sony raised the price of its console.
In the last fourth quarter with the important Christmas sales Sony sold 1.5 million PS5s. That is a drop of 46 per cent compared to the previous year. In addition to the age of the console, the increased prices are also likely to have played a part in this - even if the last increase only took place afterwards.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
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