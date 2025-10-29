Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Nothing
News + Trends
71

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Glyph and Essential Space instead of telephoto camera

Jan Johannsen
29.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

With the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, Nothing is launching an affordable smartphone on the market with features that are very similar to another device from the manufacturer.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is basically the CMF Phone 2 Pro without telephoto camera in Nothing design and with glyph light. You can fill the AI memory «Essential Space» with the Essential Button.

Glyph and Essential Space instead of telecamera

The following overview illustrates the many similarities with the CMF Phone 2 Pro:

I particularly notice the lack of a telephoto camera in comparison. Nothing tries to compensate for this with a glyph light on the back, which has become the manufacturer's trademark in various forms. Here, however, it is nothing more than a notification light. The «Essential Space» - a collection of screenshots and voice memos sorted by an AI - is also behind a telecamera in my wish list.

The «Essential Space» is one of the adjustments that the manufacturer is making to Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5. The update to Nothing OS 4.0 and thus Android 16 is scheduled for release in the first half of 2026. In total, the manufacturer promises three major Android updates for the Phone (3a) Lite and six years of security updates.

Low unit numbers as a test balloon

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will officially go on sale on 4 November at selected retail partners. The recommended retail price is 249 euros or 219 francs. This makes it as expensive as the current CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite was mainly developed for the Indian market and is only being brought to Europe in small quantities. The manufacturer wants to test how much interest there is in devices in this price range. Conversely, this also means that it will not be available everywhere.

Header image: Nothing

7 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Jan Johannsen
Senior Editor
Jan.Johannsen@galaxus.de

As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Product test

    CMF Phone 2 Pro test: now with NFC and three cameras

    by Jan Johannsen

  • Product test

    Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review – eSIM and a tad more camera

    by Jan Johannsen

  • Product test

    Review: the Nothing Phone (3) is hot on the heels of top-of-the-range smartphones

    by Jan Johannsen