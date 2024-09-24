Now available to pre-order: Two new volumes of comic knowledge from "Was ist was"

Three children experience adventures and learn at the same time - that is the idea behind a new series of comics that will be published in the next few days. Education and entertainment should go hand in hand, according to the publishers in charge.

Every child in the German-speaking world knows the knowledge books in the "Was ist was" series. Since the first edition - about dinosaurs - was published in 1960, Tessloff-Verlag has sold over 100 million copies. And every child has probably held a comic book from the Egmont-Ehapa empire in their hands at some point. The list of licensed titles ranges from Asterix to Hägar, from the funny paperbacks (LTB) to Lucky Luke.

Now the two greats of the German publishing world are joining forces. To kick things off, two "Was ist was" comics from Tessloff and the Egmont division will be published on 8 October under the name "Bäng! Comics". Pre-orders are already possible.

Children's books Availability unknown WAS IST WAS Comic - Dinosaurs - The best pet of the Cretaceous period German

The first two volumes are dedicated to the topics "Dinosaurs" (of course!) and "Planets and Space". The titles at least give a rough idea of what they will be about. They read: "The best pet of the Cretaceous" and "In the orbit of Neptune". Two further volumes have been announced for 2025. In these, the three protagonists Will, Iris and Wenko will then experience adventures in ancient Egypt and the deep sea.

Children's books Availability unknown WAS IST WAS Comic - Planets and Space Travel - In the Orbit of Neptune German

The target group for the knowledge comics is children aged eight to 13, as the publishers state.