OM System OM-3: Vintage travel camera with stacked sensor

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 7.2.2025

The new mirrorless camera with MFT sensor packs a lot of technology from the flagship OM-1 Mark II into a smaller body. However, there are a few disadvantages.

The camera manufacturer OM System (formerly Olympus) has introduced a new model line. The OM-3 uses the same sensor in Micro-Four-Thirds format (MFT) as the OM-1 Mark II. This makes it currently the most affordable system camera with a stacked sensor. This technology has so far mainly been used in high-end models and enables particularly fast autofocus and fewer rolling shutter effects.

The body is completely new. The design is historically inspired by the Olympus OM-1 film camera, writes the manufacturer. Accordingly, the OM-3 comes in a retro look without a handle. The front of the body has a leather texture, while silver metal dominates the top and bottom.

The OM-3 is inspired by the design of old film cameras.

Other than that, the OM-3 inherits a lot of features from its big sister OM-1 Mark II. For example, its chip with "computational photography" functions. In these, the camera combines several shots into one image in order to achieve a higher resolution or a better dynamic range. The processing takes place directly in the camera, not in external software.

The phase detection autofocus is also the same that has already proven itself in the OM-1 Mark II. It recognises faces and different types of objects such as animals, planes or cars. The OM-3 can record videos at up to 60 frames per second (FPS) in 4K. Here are the most important technical specifications in comparison with the OM-1 Mark II and the Fujifilm X-T5:

Both the electronic viewfinder and the rear display have a below-average resolution for this price range. If you want more, you still have to go for the OM-1 Mark II. This also applies to a higher mechanical continuous shooting speed and the redundant memory solution - the OM-3 only has an SD card slot. With the current small price difference, many OM System fans are likely to continue to favour the flagship.

Header image: OM System

