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One for diving and one for everyday use: two new smartwatches from Samsung

Samsung is giving its new smartwatches larger batteries and, for the first time, Snapdragon chipsets. The manufacturer is optimizing the outdoor model Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 for diving, and the Watch 9 will receive a new Fitness Index.

Along with three new foldable smartphones, Samsung introduced two new smartwatches at the "Unpacked" event in London. The focus is on the robust outdoor model Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It has become thinner and still offers space for a larger battery. In addition, Samsung is entering into a cooperation with a manufacturer of diving equipment. The Galaxy Watch 9 primarily benefits from new software, but also receives a larger battery.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Diving, Trail Running and More

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 remains comparatively large, but is smaller than its predecessor. Samsung has reduced the thickness by twelve percent from 12.1 to 10.7 millimeters. The straps are now only 1.9 instead of 2.9 millimeters thick. The display, on the other hand, has grown to 1.52 inches, and the bezel around the touchscreen has become narrower. With a brightness of 5000 nits, Samsung claims it is the brightest smartwatch display on the market.

Despite the reduced thickness, Samsung increases the battery capacity by 35 percent. Instead of 590 mAh, the Watch Ultra 2 now offers 800 mAh. However, Samsung does not provide specific information on the impact on battery life. For the chipsets, the manufacturer is not relying on in-house production for the first time this year, but is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite. This is said to offer 35 percent more CPU performance compared to the first Watch Ultra.

A ring around the Action Button is designed to protect it from accidental touches during sports and outdoor activities.

In terms of functionality, Samsung focuses on trail running and diving. When running on unpaved paths, the watch should be able to display routes better and determine altitude. In addition, it now gives "Nutrition Alerts" when it's time to replenish energy stores. The function is designed to be tailored to each user and not just remind them of drinks, gels and the like after predetermined periods.

For diving, Samsung refers to the IP69K certification, resistance for 10 ATM and compliance with the EN13319 standard for diving equipment. In addition, there is a cooperation with the diving equipment manufacturer Mares. Their dive computer app can be used on the watch. However, a subscription is required for more than the basic functions.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is only available with LTE. Samsung does not offer a WLAN variant.

Smartwatches New EUR 749,– Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 47 mm, 4G

Galaxy Watch 9 with new Fitness Index

For the Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung also relies on the Snapdragon Wear Elite and increases the battery in the small 40-millimeter model by 20 percent to 390 mAh. In the 44-millimeter model, the increase is proportionally smaller. Samsung also does not provide any information on the impact on battery life here.

There are no changes to the appearance and dimensions of the aluminum case compared to the predecessor model. Samsung only praises the 17 percent lighter straps. Display sizes and the brightness of 3000 nits also remain unchanged.

Instead, Samsung advertises new health prevention functions in Samsung Health, where Galaxy AI is intended to help interpret data, among other things. "Vitals" is an early warning system that monitors blood oxygen, heart rate and heart rate variability, as well as skin temperature and respiratory rate, and points out deviations from the personal norm.

The new "Fitness Index" provides recommendations on whether to continue training or take a break. For this, it uses heart rate, step count, activity duration, VO2Max value and bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), which provides information about body composition.

If you want to talk to Gemini via the smartwatch, you can activate "Raise to talk". Then it is enough to raise your wrist, and Google's AI chatbot listens.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 9 in two sizes – 40 and 44 millimeters in diameter – and with LTE or as a pure WLAN model.

Smartwatches New EUR 409,– Samsung Galaxy Watch9 40 mm, without a SIM card Smartwatches New EUR 459,– Samsung Galaxy Watch9 40 mm, 4G Smartwatches New EUR 439,– Samsung Galaxy Watch9 44 mm, without a SIM card Smartwatches New EUR 489,– Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 44 mm, 4G

New to our range New with us: Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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