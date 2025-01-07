Oneplus 13 withstands wind, dishwasher and engine oil

The Oneplus 13 is being released worldwide. The manufacturer of the same name has presented its latest top smartphone, which should not be affected by very low or very high temperatures, outside of China.

The Oneplus 13 and 13R have been available in China since the beginning of November. Now the devices are also available here. The smartphones are durable, robust and smart. The Oneplus 13R has slightly weaker hardware than the Oneplus 13, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the Oneplus 13. Nevertheless, both are at a high-end level.

Design and display: typically large

The Oneplus 13 has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. The Oneplus 13R is only slightly smaller at 6.78 inches. Both are therefore not exactly designed for small hands. In comparison: The Samsung Galaxy S24 measures 6.2 inches.

At 6.8 inches, the Oneplus 13 is quite large.

Source: Oneplus

The resolution of the two devices also differs, with the Oneplus 13 at 2.5K and the 13R at 1.5K. The trend of bright displays continues. The typical brightness of the Oneplus 13 is 800 nits, while the device even manages 4500 nits for a short time.

A practical function called Aqua Touch 2.0 allows the display to work flawlessly even when wet. You can even operate the smartphone with gloves on.

Hardware: collaboration with Hasselblad and AI functions

Oneplus is one of the first manufacturers to equip its smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm - at least with the Oneplus 13. The 13R also gets a powerful chip from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are included in both cases.

The devices are IP69-certified. According to this, the smartphone can withstand heavy outdoor influences such as heavy rain or even engine oil. At the global launch, Oneplus shows how the smartphone is first lubricated with oil and then cleaned again in the dishwasher. The smartphone withstands all of this.

The Oneplus 13 is said to survive two hours in the dishwasher.

Source: Oneplus

The strikingly large round camera module is lavishly equipped:

Wide-angle camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43"

Ultra wide-angle camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm

Telephoto camera: 50 MP, f/2.6, 73mm, 1/1.95", 3× optical

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/2.74"

In addition to sensors from Sony and the proven collaboration with Hasselblad, Oneplus has upgraded the AI functions for photos. According to the manufacturer, the Oneplus 13 should capture moving scenarios better than previous or competitor devices. Oneplus also promises a beautiful result in low light thanks to long exposure.

No light? No problem.

Source: Oneplus

4K recordings are possible with all cameras, including the front camera. You can even share the results with an iPhone user afterwards without any loss of quality: via the manufacturer's Airdrop-like feature.

Share your photos with iPhone users too.

Source: Oneplus

Of course, all this needs enough power. Energy is provided by a 6000 mAh battery. This should enable up to 24 hours of video playback. You can then charge the phone either with up to 100 watts via cable or with up to 50 watts without a cable.

Oneplus has also tested the battery in the laboratory under extreme conditions. Whether -20 degrees or 45 degrees plus, the device had no problems whatsoever. At least for the tested period of 30 to 60 minutes.

Software: long updates and more storage space

The Oneplus 13 runs Android 15 and OxygenOS 15 out of the box, with software updates available for four years and security patches for at least six years, according to the manufacturer. The manufacturer boasts that its operating system uses five gigabytes less storage space than the competition, leaving more storage capacity for your data.

There is also good news for gaming. You can game at 120 FPS and in HDR quality. The smartphone is said to have no heat problems and can even cool itself well at 45 degrees outside.

Of course, AI is also a must. For photos, for example, you have the option of removing reflections or retouching dust particles on scanned images. This even works with photos sent to you by your friends.

Oneplus also works together with Google. Your personal voice assistant is therefore Gemini. You can also use the practical Circle To Search function.

The AI from Oneplus searches through your documents and summarises them.

Source: Oneplus

Oneplus has developed its own intelligent search: with short keywords, you can search through your documents for important information and have them summarised. Oneplus has improved its notes app for longer calls. The AI note function automatically transcribes conversations so that important details are not lost. How well this works in reality remains to be seen.

Price and availability: just over the 1000 mark

Pre-orders are now possible, with deliveries starting on 14 January. We should have the devices in the shop from 8 January, from then on I will link them directly here

The RRP is currently 999 euros for the version with 12 GB RAM and 256 internal memory. The Oneplus 13 R is available from 749 euros with the same RAM and storage.

The Oneplus 13R is available in black and white, while the Oneplus 13 is also available in a dark blue with a mix of microfibre and vegan leather.