Only four out of 19 bicycle locks convince Stiftung Warentest

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 21.2.2025

A recent comparison test comes to a sobering conclusion. Just four of the bicycle locks tested by Stiftung Warentest scored "good" or better. The majority of the test field simply makes it too easy for thieves.

If you secure your bike with a lock, you assume that it will do the job. The following reading could be sobering. In the Stiftung Warentest comparison test, U-locks, folding locks and solid chain locks were put through their paces. The testers tackled the models with bolt cutters, angle grinders, hammers and other tools.

The test winner was the "Abus Granit Super Extreme 2500" U-lock with the rating "very good", which you can also find in our shop.

At 70 per cent, break-in resistance was the core characteristic of a bike lock in the test.

The test winner proved to be particularly resistant in this respect. The lock only gave up after being worked on for almost 15 minutes with a cutting disc. Six cutting discs were worn out by then. However, this level of stability comes at a price.

Other test criteria were handling (20 %), including ease of use and transport, and durability (10 %), tested using salt spray and sand tests.

Three models were awarded a "good"

Three other models were also convincing and received an overall rating of "good":

We do not have the other two good locks (a chain lock from Decathlon and the Hiplok DXXL combination lock) in our range.

One model fell short.

One model failed

The shackle lock from Burg-Wächter (model 1580 HB) failed. It also achieved a "very good" rating for break-in resistance. An excessively high concentration of harmful plasticisers in the casing led to a downgrade and an overall rating of "poor".

The other test candidates did not score higher than "satisfactory" or "sufficient". These include:

In these cases, the testers were able to overcome the anti-theft protection too quickly.

You can read the detailed test report on the Stiftung Warentest website.

Header image: Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

