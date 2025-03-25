News + Trends 6

Outside magazine has tested stability running shoes: Here are the winners

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 25.3.2025

Stability shoes offer runners' feet extra support. The US magazine Outside has tested the latest models for various purposes. Find out which ones perform best here.

The trend in running shoes is still towards heavily cushioned, soft shoes. They often feel great when you try them on, but with the kilometres come the discomfort.

Stability shoes are recommended for runners with overpronation, i.e. lateral buckling of the foot. If you have fallen arches, flat feet or kinked feet, you probably fall into this category.

Overpronation can lead to knee problems and pain in the Achilles tendon and shin muscles. However, stability shoes can counteract this with special reinforcements or firmer foam in the midsole.

What are stability shoes? Stability shoes are characterised by the fact that they provide additional lateral support, are harder and offer more guidance than so-called neutral shoes. But if you tried a stability shoe years ago and found it too hard, stiff and heavy, don't worry. Modern stability shoes are comfortable. They achieve greater stability thanks to different types of foam in the midsole and a combination of shoe geometry, sole construction and cushioning.

The winners - tested by Outside magazine

The magazine recognised the best and second-best shoes for various purposes in the stability shoe category.

The overall winner: The Asics Gel-Kayano 31

First place in the overall ranking went to the Asics Gel-Kayano 31, which has a wide base and a midsole that is cushioned so that the foot quickly returns from overpronation to a neutral position. "Overall, the Kayano 31 is a shoe that can be worn by almost all runners and provides comfort and support. This seems to reduce fatigue," praises Outside Magazine.

Running shoes ASICS Performance Gel-Kayano 31 40.5 9

The Brooks Glycerin GTS 22 follows hot on the heels of the winner

Unfortunately, we do not currently have the runner-up, the Glycerin GTS 22 from Brooks, in our range. GTS stands for "Go To Support" and describes the lateral reinforcement that distinguishes the stability shoe from the neutral shoe. However, you can find the shoe without the extra stabilisation, the Glycerin 22, in our shop.

Thick cushioning, but not spongy: the Puma ForeverRUN Nitro 2

The Outside magazine named the Puma ForeverRUN Nitro 2 as the best soft-cushioned stability shoe. The foam in the midsole is characterised by two different degrees of density: harder at the edges and softer on the inside. The firmer edges prevent excessive buckling. It also has a wide cut, which provides additional stability.

"Thanks to the wide base and the firmer edge, it didn't feel wobbly at all despite the high cushioning. I noticed the firmer frame especially under my big toe, where it felt less spongy when my weight rolled inwards," wrote tester, coach and marathon runner Jonathan Beverly in his review.

Running shoes Puma ForeverRun NITRO 2 40.5

Swingy feeling: the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 won in the "firm and responsive" category. It has stabilising rails on the outer edges of the midsole, but is otherwise less softly cushioned than other running shoes. This makes it feel more responsive.

"The updated, nitrogen-enriched EVA blend foam in the midsole is lighter and noticeably softer than last year's model, but still tuned to provide more than just cushioning. This gives the shoe a lively feel," writes the tester about the winner among the firmer shoes. However, at 12 millimetres, the shoe has a large drop, i.e. a large difference between the heel and forefoot. For many runners (including myself), this is too much.

Running shoes Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 24 W 41

Reactive, but with less drop: the Topo UltraFly 5

If less drop but a firmer, more responsive running feel is important to you, you'll find what you're looking for in the runner-up in this category. The Topo UltraFly 5 is lightweight, has a wide cut and only has a difference of five millimetres between the thickness of the heel and forefoot.

I like to run in Topo shoes myself and can only agree with the tester from Outside magazine. He writes that his feeling for his running stride improved and his stride frequency increased. "No matter how tired I was at the beginning (and I loved these shoes on recovery days when I felt exhausted), I was always sad to finish my runs in the UltraFly 5."

Running shoes Topo Athletic Ultrafly 5 40.5

When you step on the gas during training: the Saucony Tempus 2

According to Outside magazine, the Saucony Tempus 2 is particularly suitable for tempo runs. "The shoe's secret lies in its midsole, which consists of ultra-light, highly cushioning and maximally rebounding - but normally unstable - Pebax foam at its core, which is surrounded here by a denser, more supportive EVA frame," writes Outside Magazine.

While other shoes also rely on a softer core and a supportive frame, the foam types in this shoe are combined in such a way that the soft foam in the heel supports balance, while the harder foam under the arch of the foot and the edges provide the necessary support. The shoe is suitable for fast runs and marathon training.

Running shoes Saucony Tempus 2 41

For long runs: the Mount to Coast P1

Outside magazine chose the P1 from Mount to Coast, a manufacturer specialising in ultra running, as the best stability shoe for particularly long runs. I have not yet tested the P1, but I have already run longer distances in the S1 and R1 models. I can confirm this from my own experience: The shoe feels stable and still offers enough comfort that my feet didn't get tired even on distances beyond 30 kilometres.

The article in Outside magazine covers other shoes and categories, such as the best stability competition shoes. However, as we do not have these in our range, they are not listed here.

