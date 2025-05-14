News + Trends 7 0

Panasonic presents new full-frame hybrid camera Lumix S1II for professionals

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 14.5.2025

The new Lumix S1II from Panasonic should be of particular interest to video producers. The manufacturer is presenting a fast lens for focal lengths of up to 60 millimetres.

Panasonic is expanding its product range in the field of professional photography and videography with two new mirrorless hybrid cameras in the Lumix S series. The Lumix S1II closes the gap between the compact S5II series and the high-resolution S1RII. The Lumix S1IIE is the slimmed-down version of the S1II and is aimed at newcomers to professional video and image capture.

A new standard lens was also presented: The Lumix S 24-60mm F2.8 is a fast, compact lens that covers the range from wide-angle to slight telephoto.

The new products should be available from the end of June.

Lumix S1II: Camera for videographers who also take photos

In March, Panasonic launched the Lumix S1RII, which my colleague Samuel describes as a «hybrid flagship at a competitive price».

Who might be interested in the newly unveiled full-frame S1II camera? Both are professional hybrid cameras, but with different orientations. At 24.1 megapixels, the S1II's BSI CMOS sensor offers a lower resolution than the S1RII with its 44-megapixel sensor. However, it has numerous interesting video features on board. The S1II is aimed at filmmakers who also take photos.

The new camera can record 4K videos at 120 fps and 5.8K videos at 60 fps thanks to the high processing speed of the sensor with partial stacking. This allows creative professionals to record high-resolution slow-motion scenes.

The dynamic range boost achieves up to 15 f-stops in V-Log recordings at under 30p. The S1II also supports the open-gate function, which means that it utilises its entire sensor area when shooting. This results in many possible export formats for different media, such as 16:9 (and vice versa), 1:1 for Instagram and more. According to Panasonic, formats beyond 6K30p are possible.

For professionals who work with timecode for image-sound synchronisation, the timecode function is available via Bluetooth. Another interesting feature is the option of direct recording to an SSD storage device connected via USB-C, which can be mounted using a hot shoe mount.

Sports photographers can also capture fast movements with high-speed series of up to 70 images per second. In addition to the usual RAW and JPG image file formats, the S1II also offers the less common HEIF format.

Further information can be found in the press release. Panasonic is calling for a recommended retail price of 3499 euros or 3349 francs for the camera body.

Lumix S1IIE: entry-level model modelled on the S1II

The S1IIE is the slimmed-down model. According to Panasonic, it has the ergonomics of the S1II and also has some of the features of its bigger sister, including Open Gate and the dynamic range with 14+ stops. The 24.2-megapixel sensor, on the other hand, is based on that of the S5II. The manufacturer particularly emphasises the new Cinemascope video format with a ratio of 2.4:1, which is available in various frame rates including 60p.

Panasonic gives a recommended retail price of 2699 francs or 2799 euros for the camera body.

Lumix S 24-60mm F2.8: compact standard lens

The lens is based on the L-mount and can be categorised in the standard zoom series. The focal length of 24 millimetres covers the wide-angle range and extends up to 60 millimetres. With a continuous F2.8 aperture across the entire zoom range, the lens is very fast.

There is a button on the lens barrel that can be used to lock the focus. The focus can be adjusted using the front ring, which can also be freely assigned. The filter diameter is 77 millimetres. With a weight of 544 grams, the lens is suitable for mobile use. You can find out more details on the announcement page from Panasonic.

The lens has a recommended retail price of 999 francs or euros.

Header image: Panasonic

