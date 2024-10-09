Peppa Pig, Carnival Frog and Co.: These new Tonies have been announced

Peppa Pig, carnival songs and Batman: Tonies has launched new audio figures. The "Clever Tonies" range is also growing.

Batman has adventures and a mouse disguised as a frog warbles "Helau Alaaf": Audio box manufacturer Tonies has once again unveiled new figures for this month. A limited-edition Toniebox in dark blue and 16 new "Clever Tonies" have also been announced.

Superhero as an audio figure for the first time

Little superhero fans should be delighted by this news: Batman is coming to the Toniebox for the first time. In the audio play for ages five and up, he tells of his battles with the Penguin, Harley Quinn, the Riddler and other villains. In between, the little ones can act as Batman's little helper: There is also a little quiz on the Tonie.

Peppa Pig's birthday party

This Tonie is probably the perfect gift for little Peppa fans: "My Birthday Party" contains eight short stories with Peppa Pig, her family and her friends, all about celebrating her birthday. There are also lots of party hits.

Radio play available in a few days EUR 22,52 Tonies My birthday party German

Radio play available in a few days EUR 22,52 Tonies My birthday party German

Carnival on the Toniebox

Carnival, fancy dress or just a dress-up party - the perfect Tonie is now available. A total of 15 songs for dancing and singing along are combined on the bright green figure. The Tonie is recommended for ages three and up and has a running time of 50 minutes.

Toystory, slumber sheep and co.

Tonies has also announced a Toystory 3 figure, a new Tonie of the comic book hero Yakari and a sleepy head, the Slumber Sheep, for October. Tonies of the snooze gang are a

creation of the company. The Tonie "Sleeping Sheep - Melodies from the Pasture" features instrumental music that combines soothing melodies with the sounds of nature. The music runs for a total of 140 minutes.

Clever Tonies

Lots of new Clever Tonies: These are aimed at pre-school children and are designed to quench their thirst for knowledge. New additions include a What's What Tonie on the topic of football, a set of four about exciting things from the animal kingdom and a Christmas Tonie of the Little Dragon Coconut.

[dolever.com

News + Trends Tonies announces new audio figures: "Clever Tonies" by Anne Fischer

The Tonies presented up to this point in the text are expected to be available in our shop on 10 October.

Limited Toniebox in dark blue

In addition, Tonies has announced a limited edition audio box for the winter: this is dark blue and comes with a superhero in light blue and gold as a creative Tonie.