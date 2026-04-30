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Peppa Wutz meets Canva: licensed templates for at home and in the classroom

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 30.4.2026

Canva and Hasbro bring Peppa Pig to the design platform. Over 60 templates are available for parents, grandparents and teachers in 18 regions.

As the grandad of a three-year-old for whom Peppa Wutz currently enjoys heroine status, I'm delighted to hear this news: there are new digital colouring pages featuring the pink piggy.

The template collection covers two areas. Parents and other family members will be particularly interested in birthday cards, invitations, party decorations and social media posts. All templates feature Peppa Pig assets: Peppa, Schorsch, the typical lettering and objects from the little pig's everyday life.

The second section is aimed more at educators or teachers: They will find a selection of worksheets, flashcards and posters.

An example of the Canva templates. The Peppa elements can also be copied into another design.

Source: Stephan Lamprecht/Canva

Offer meets demand

According to the press release, Canva is meeting demand with the Hasbro licence agreement. In the past twelve months, Canva users have searched for Peppa Pig over 1.4 million times. All templates are available at canva.com/peppa-pig.

These Peppa products from our range work in a completely analogue way. With stickers and colouring pages, young and old fans of the little pig can live out their creativity even without an internet connection.

Header image: Canva

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