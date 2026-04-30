Peppa Pig Stickers Painting Design
Peppa Wutz meets Canva: licensed templates for at home and in the classroom
Canva and Hasbro bring Peppa Pig to the design platform. Over 60 templates are available for parents, grandparents and teachers in 18 regions.
As the grandad of a three-year-old for whom Peppa Wutz currently enjoys heroine status, I'm delighted to hear this news: there are new digital colouring pages featuring the pink piggy.
The template collection covers two areas. Parents and other family members will be particularly interested in birthday cards, invitations, party decorations and social media posts. All templates feature Peppa Pig assets: Peppa, Schorsch, the typical lettering and objects from the little pig's everyday life.
The second section is aimed more at educators or teachers: They will find a selection of worksheets, flashcards and posters.
Offer meets demand
According to the press release, Canva is meeting demand with the Hasbro licence agreement. In the past twelve months, Canva users have searched for Peppa Pig over 1.4 million times. All templates are available at canva.com/peppa-pig.
These Peppa products from our range work in a completely analogue way. With stickers and colouring pages, young and old fans of the little pig can live out their creativity even without an internet connection.
Peppa Pig Travel Sketcher
Peppa Wutz Ausmalbilder: Mein bunter Ma
Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all