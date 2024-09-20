"Play+" from Ravensburger is aimed at babies and children up to the age of three

Ravensburger play+ flip&pop: First opposites
Ravensburger has introduced a new range of toys for children under the age of three: The "Play+" range.
Not too big, not too loud, beautifully colourful and without small parts that can be swallowed: The market for baby toys is demanding and large. Toy giant Ravensburger naturally wants to get in on the act and is launching a new range of toys suitable for children from birth to 36 months.
According to Ravensburger, the Plus stands for "innovative details and several play options in one that grow with children's development". During development, the company worked with experts and took the needs of parents into account. For example, the sliding books, which deal with topics such as feelings or bedtime rituals, also include tips and suggestions for parents on how to help their children deal with these situations.
In total, the series comprises 35 cardboard picture books, toys and puzzles, which cost between 8 and 50 euros. Many of them are designed to offer several play options in one. The toys are made of wood, silicone, plastic or a combination of these materials. According to Ravensburger, they are designed to be durable and can be passed on to other children after use.
We already have some of the new arrivals in the shop - Ravensburger has never reinvented the wheel, but simply pimped up old suspects.
At first glance, the new "Flip+Pop" books immediately reminded me of the "Unkaputtbar" classics from Carlsen: With the practical hook for attaching to the pram and the size also seems to be the same. And lo and behold: Ravensburger actually advertises that the "Flip+Pop" books are "indestructible". One difference, however, is the silicone strip on the left-hand side: this is designed to encourage babies aged six months and over to nibble and press the little buttons.
According to Ravensburger, the play cushion with the rhinoceros is designed to promote the development of babies from the prone position. The senses are stimulated by various fabrics and rattles. The cushion can also be set up in the car.
Every baby plays with the popular stacking towers at some point. The "Play+" bird tower works in exactly the same way, but is also designed to appeal to babies' other senses: The individual silicone cups have printed structures and holes and make noises. The puzzle also comes with a matching play mat.
You can find more toys for babies from Ravensburger in our shop, the toy company has been around since 1883.
