Playfully combating swimming accidents: Playmobil supports DLRG

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 15.7.2025

Every second child in Germany cannot swim safely after primary school. Playmobil supports the DLRG with play materials and action days to raise awareness of the risks in the water.

The German Life Saving Association (DLRG) and Playmobil are working together to educate children about the dangers of water through play. Their common goal: to raise awareness of the risks at lakes, rivers and outdoor pools at an early age. A topic that is becoming increasingly important in view of rising drowning figures.

According to the DLRG, at least 411 people drowned in Germany in 2024, many of them in unguarded waters. Particularly worrying: according to the DLRG, over half of primary school children cannot swim safely after the fourth school year.

What is specifically planned

Playmobil supplies its own didactic material to support DLRG prevention work. At around 2000 campaign days nationwide - in daycare centres, schools and at city festivals - movement games, puppet theatre and hands-on activities are used. There is also a Playmobil play world on the topic of «Vacation on the Beach». Two per cent of the sales price goes to the DLRG.

The combination of education and branding is not a new marketing concept. The DLRG contributes reach and a social mission, Playmobil provides a child-friendly approach and visual realisation.

No toy alone replaces swimming lessons

The campaign seems well thought out and part of a clear brand strategy. For Playmobil, the topic of water safety fits in with existing sets such as the fire brigade, police and rescue service. The collaboration with a real organisation is new. This strengthens the brand's seriousness and social relevance. The DLRG also benefits: it reaches younger target groups - not in an instructive way, but close to everyday life. Whether this has a long-term effect remains to be seen. One thing is clear: the cooperation creates awareness.

The decisive factor is that no toy can replace a swimming course. On the positive side, Playmobil is not raising false expectations. The initiative sees itself as a supplement to education, not a replacement.

Parents also need to recognise dangers better. For example, children wearing blue swimming trunks are barely visible in the water. This increases the risk of an emergency going unnoticed. In this article, we show how important it is to wear eye-catching swimwear:

The cooperation between DLRG and Playmobil makes sense - as a supportive offer, not as a replacement for a lack of swimming training. For the toy industry, it is an example of how licence cooperations can succeed even without a franchise or film reference: with social aspirations and brand-typical logic.

Header image: Playmobil

