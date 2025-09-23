Your data. Your choice.

"Playmobil Heroes": own superheroes instead of Marvel and DC

Ramon Schneider
23.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

Playmobil is launching a new themed series with "Heroes". The focus is on the company's own superheroes and monsters, who let children experience adventures in "Playmopolis". The approach deliberately avoids well-known licences such as Marvel or DC.

A new product line is being launched at «Playmobil Heroes», which, according to the manufacturer, is designed to combine action and fantasy. In «Playmopolis», superheroes meet oversized opponents: giant lizards, robots or other villains who ensure action-packed duels. Each set combines classic game elements such as moving figures, destructible structures or hidden functions.

Differentiation from Marvel and DC

Other manufacturers such as Lego, Hasbro or Mattel rely heavily on well-known brands such as Marvel or DC when it comes to action figures. Children recognise the figures immediately and parents buy them because they know the superheroes from films. Playmobil takes a different approach: its own heroes, freely invented, without the constraints of licence agreements.

In Playmopolis, the new Playmobil heroes meet oversized monsters.
Source: Playmobil

This has advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, Playmobil can develop stories and characters according to its own ideas. On the other hand, it lacks the familiarity that film characters automatically bring.

Why no licence?

Playmobil does have experience with licences. For example with «Ghostbusters» or «Asterix». The fact that Marvel and DC are missing from «Playmobil Heroes» is probably mainly due to the high costs and strict requirements that such partnerships entail. With its own heroes, Playmobil retains full control and saves on licence fees at the same time. Plus: children have room for their own, self-imagined stories.

With technology and imagination, the figures engage in action-packed battles.
Source: Playmobil

Interesting for children?

The sets are designed for children who enjoy battles, monsters and heroes. This may appeal to parents who are looking for products that are not tied to a big franchise. Whether the figures will have the same long-term appeal as Marvel and DC remains to be seen.

What do you think: Do we need Marvel and DC for superheroes to be exciting, or is fantasy enough for kids? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Playmobil

5 people like this article

