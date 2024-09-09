Playmobil turns 50 - and celebrates with these sets

News + Trends
Playmobil switches to plant-based plastic
by Ramon Schneider
Throughout the year, Playmobil is celebrating its 50th anniversary with various promotions. Now the reissued sets from the first Playmo worlds are also coming to the shops.
They put out fires, milk cows and fly into space: Playmobil's little heroes are an integral part of every child's bedroom. This year, the company from Lower Franconia is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The first Playmobil figures were presented to the public on 2 February 1974: A 7.5 centimetre tall construction worker, an Indian and a knight were the first play people. However, company boss Horst Brandstätter, who has since passed away, was disappointed that his figures were not initially well received by retailers.
In contrast to the previously available plastic figures, which mainly came from China, the Playmen could be moved and re-dressed, in particular their headgear could be changed. As a result, the figures soon became a hit and their constant smile became a trademark.
"Join the Party" is the motto under which Playmobil is celebrating its anniversary with various activities throughout the year. For example, 1.50 metre tall Playmobil figures were unveiled in Berlin on the last Friday in August. These can be seen in the Beinghunted Gallery. They were designed by various artists and are to be auctioned off for a good cause on 13 September.
In addition, a German Post stamp featuring a Playmobil figure was issued for the first time this year. To mark the anniversary, the production of all items in the toddler portfolio was switched from traditional, fossil-based
to plant-based materials.
The Playmobil range is also to be expanded to include various sets to mark the anniversary, including some aimed at adult Playmo fans.
In my opinion, this campaign is really cool: Some older sets have been reissued, including a police car from 1977 or a knight. The knight was one of the first Playmobil men in 1974 and is now available again, complete with horse, armour and protective shield.
Other new products include a fire boat and an adventure zoo.
I have linked all the anniversary sets here.
Do you remember your first Playmobil set as a child? Let me know in the comments.
