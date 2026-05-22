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"Prinzen Rolle" gets a variant with fairytale motifs

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 22.5.2026

From July, you will be able to buy the familiar double biscuit in a different flavour. "Prinzen Rolle: Stories" has the same flavour, but the biscuit looks slightly different.

Everyone knows them, most people like them: the «Prinzen Rolle» from Griesson - de Beukelaer. Generations of children and adults alike have debated how to eat the double biscuit with its chocolate coating properly: bite off the biscuit straight away or uncover the chocolate cream first? From July, you can take your mind off this question while eating fairytale motifs on the biscuit: «Stories» is a new variant of the «Prinzen Rolle» on the market.

Plant-based since 2024

The original chocolate biscuit has hardly changed for decades. Since the end of 2024, it has carried the «Vegan» label without much notice: Griesson - de Beukelaer has changed the recipe to purely plant-based. Instead of milk chocolate, there is now dark chocolate, which has a higher cocoa content. The manufacturer has also done away with clarified butter and other whey products since then.

The move is part of the endeavour to become a «plant-based» company. The fact that Griesson - de Beukelaer continues to use palm oil unfortunately clouds the picture.

Fabulous motifs

The plant-based chocolate recipe - including palm oil - has not changed for the «Stories» biscuit either.

This variant of the classic chocolate biscuit is intended to create a link to the «theme world of the brand character», i.e. the prince. On the packaging, he presents himself with a fairy tale book and the double biscuits are intended according to Griesson - de Beukelaer to invite storytelling through six different motifs. The product images show, for example, the prince on horseback or with a treasure chest.

After according to its own information, «Prinzen Rolle» is the market leader in the sweet biscuit sector in Germany. The company sold 24.5 million packs in 2025.

Unfortunately, the famous roll is not available here. However, you can buy a toy version with a tin box for children's shops in the Swiss shop. But be careful: you shouldn't bite into them. The biscuits are made of wood.

Play shop accessories Quantity discount EUR 9,67 per piece for 2 units Tanner Prince roll tin with biscuits 1

Header image: Griesson - de Beukelaer

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