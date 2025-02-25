News + Trends 8 0

Pro Bike Gear develops off-road saddle further

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 25.2.2025

With the new "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle", Pro Bike Gear has further developed its most popular saddle. The saddle, which has been redesigned from the ground up, enables an aggressive and aerodynamic position on the bike. This makes it particularly suitable for off-road racing.

Pro Bike Gear, a sub-brand of Shimano, sells bike parts and accessories. With the "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle", the brand is launching a further development of its popular off-road saddle. It is designed to meet the same requirements of race-orientated mountain bike and gravel bike riders as its predecessor. And enable an aggressive, aerodynamic position on the bike.

These are the old models

Bike saddles EUR 89,02 PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 142mm black Mountain bike Bike saddles EUR 90,70 PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 152mm black Mountain bike

What the new model can do better

"The second generation Stealth Offroad Performance saddle has a stiffer bridge and a higher rear end compared to the first version," explained Mark Kikkert, Product Development Manager at Pro Bike Gear. "This creates a firmer base for more efficient power transfer when seated, while the raised rear end increases the contact area of the saddle to better distribute pressure, which in turn reduces discomfort. It also has a raised side profile, which gives riders a surface to press the inside of their thighs against when cornering."

Pro Bike Gear "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle"

According to the manufacturer, the "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle" is designed for mountain bikers and gravel bikers who want to adopt a forward-facing position on the saddle. According to Pro Bike Gear, it is therefore also suitable as a racing saddle. The product is mounted on INOX stainless steel rails and has a carbon-reinforced base with a wide anatomical recess. The manufacturer writes this in a press release. Like Pro's enduro and e-mountain bike saddles, it has a drainage opening in the cut-out instead of a full cut-out.

The new model of the Stealth Offroad Performance saddle with the raised rear end.

Source: Pro Bike Gear

Technical data

off-road specific EVA padding

anatomical fit with off-road saddle drainage opening

ergonomically moulded with PU cover

reinforced bridges for stiffer, carbon-reinforced base

higher side for additional control in curves

compatible with the Pro saddle accessory mount

Base: reinforced carbon, rails: INOX stainless steel

Padding: lightweight EVA, cover: hard-wearing PU

Widths: 142 mm and 152 mm

Weight: from 233 g

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new model in our range. If possible, I will then test the technology and report on it

Header image: Pro Bike Gear

