Pro Bike Gear
News + Trends
80

Pro Bike Gear develops off-road saddle further

Patrick Bardelli
25.2.2025
Translation: machine translated

With the new "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle", Pro Bike Gear has further developed its most popular saddle. The saddle, which has been redesigned from the ground up, enables an aggressive and aerodynamic position on the bike. This makes it particularly suitable for off-road racing.

Pro Bike Gear, a sub-brand of Shimano, sells bike parts and accessories. With the "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle", the brand is launching a further development of its popular off-road saddle. It is designed to meet the same requirements of race-orientated mountain bike and gravel bike riders as its predecessor. And enable an aggressive, aerodynamic position on the bike.

These are the old models

PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 142mm black (Mountain bike)
Bike saddles
EUR89,02

PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 142mm black

Mountain bike

PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 152mm black (Mountain bike)
Bike saddles
EUR90,70

PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 152mm black

Mountain bike

What the new model can do better

"The second generation Stealth Offroad Performance saddle has a stiffer bridge and a higher rear end compared to the first version," explained Mark Kikkert, Product Development Manager at Pro Bike Gear. "This creates a firmer base for more efficient power transfer when seated, while the raised rear end increases the contact area of the saddle to better distribute pressure, which in turn reduces discomfort. It also has a raised side profile, which gives riders a surface to press the inside of their thighs against when cornering."

Pro Bike Gear "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle"

According to the manufacturer, the "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle" is designed for mountain bikers and gravel bikers who want to adopt a forward-facing position on the saddle. According to Pro Bike Gear, it is therefore also suitable as a racing saddle. The product is mounted on INOX stainless steel rails and has a carbon-reinforced base with a wide anatomical recess. The manufacturer writes this in a press release. Like Pro's enduro and e-mountain bike saddles, it has a drainage opening in the cut-out instead of a full cut-out.

The new model of the Stealth Offroad Performance saddle with the raised rear end.
The new model of the Stealth Offroad Performance saddle with the raised rear end.
Source: Pro Bike Gear

Technical data

  • off-road specific EVA padding
  • anatomical fit with off-road saddle drainage opening
  • ergonomically moulded with PU cover
  • reinforced bridges for stiffer, carbon-reinforced base
  • higher side for additional control in curves
  • compatible with the Pro saddle accessory mount
  • Base: reinforced carbon, rails: INOX stainless steel
  • Padding: lightweight EVA, cover: hard-wearing PU
  • Widths: 142 mm and 152 mm
  • Weight: from 233 g

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new model in our range. If possible, I will then test the technology and report on it

Header image: Pro Bike Gear

8 people like this article

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Shimano announces new eyewear collection

    by Patrick Bardelli

  • Product test

    XC/Gravel Pro review – a gravel shoe with Flex Zones, the Boa Fit System and that wow factor

    by Patrick Bardelli

  • News + Trends

    Recently discovered: The award-winning bike bag with the viewing window

    by Patrick Bardelli

Comments

Avatar