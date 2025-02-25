Pro Bike Gear develops off-road saddle further

PRO Stealth Offroad Sport 142mm black
With the new "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle", Pro Bike Gear has further developed its most popular saddle. The saddle, which has been redesigned from the ground up, enables an aggressive and aerodynamic position on the bike. This makes it particularly suitable for off-road racing.
Pro Bike Gear, a sub-brand of Shimano, sells bike parts and accessories. With the "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle", the brand is launching a further development of its popular off-road saddle. It is designed to meet the same requirements of race-orientated mountain bike and gravel bike riders as its predecessor. And enable an aggressive, aerodynamic position on the bike.
"The second generation Stealth Offroad Performance saddle has a stiffer bridge and a higher rear end compared to the first version," explained Mark Kikkert, Product Development Manager at Pro Bike Gear. "This creates a firmer base for more efficient power transfer when seated, while the raised rear end increases the contact area of the saddle to better distribute pressure, which in turn reduces discomfort. It also has a raised side profile, which gives riders a surface to press the inside of their thighs against when cornering."
According to the manufacturer, the "Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle" is designed for mountain bikers and gravel bikers who want to adopt a forward-facing position on the saddle. According to Pro Bike Gear, it is therefore also suitable as a racing saddle. The product is mounted on INOX stainless steel rails and has a carbon-reinforced base with a wide anatomical recess. The manufacturer writes this in a press release. Like Pro's enduro and e-mountain bike saddles, it has a drainage opening in the cut-out instead of a full cut-out.
Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new model in our range. If possible, I will then test the technology and report on it
