Qualcomm buys Arduino and presents its own mini PC

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 8.10.2025

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm takes over the open source electronics platform Arduino. It is to remain independent and is presenting its first development board with a Qualcomm chipset, the Uno Q.

Arduino is the lesser-known competitor to Raspberry. The open source platform from Italy offers affordable hardware that can be used to realise your own electronics projects. The Uno Q complements the range with a single-board computer with a Dragonwing processor from Qualcomm.

Arduino to remain independent

Qualcomm, for its part, hopes that the takeover will provide new impetus for its own products and wants to offer developers new tools. The 33 million active users of Arduino will thus gain access to Qualcomm technologies. The new «Arduino App Lap» is a new development environment designed to simplify the use of Arduino across Linux, Python and AI and allows, for example, the creation of customised apps from a construction kit.

Uno Q: first Arduino board with Qualcomm chipset

The Uno Q is the first Arduino board with a Qualcomm chipset: the Dragonwing QRB2210. The small single-board computer is based on a so-called «dual brain» architecture consisting of a Debian-capable microprocessor and real-time microcontroller. These are the Dragonwing with its four 2.0 gigahertz computing cores and an STM32U585 MCU.

Debian OS is pre-installed on the Uno Q. However, you can also code with it directly in Python. The aforementioned Arduino App Lap makes it quick and easy to switch between environments. Small AI models are also already on board.

The Uno Q costs 47.60 euros and is therefore more expensive than theUno R4 WiFiBoard with less power. Availability here is still unclear. The manufacturer accepts pre-orders directly on its homepage.

Header image: Qualcomm

