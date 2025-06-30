News + Trends 4 0

Ravensburger Iconics: Are 3D puzzles growing up?

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 30.6.2025

Eiffel Tower, Colosseum, Porsche 911: Ravensburger presents 3D puzzles with lighting and lots of details. But will the models convince real puzzle and modelling fans?

3D puzzles often seem childish or end up in a dusty hobby room. Ravensburger wants to change this with the «Iconics» series and now offers replicas of well-known buildings and vehicles. Lots of details, realistic design and lighting should make the kits attractive to adults. Can the leap from children's toys to high-quality modelling succeed?

Atmospheric or kitschy? The Eiffel Tower with LED

The Eiffel Tower is a favourite motif for puzzle fans. Ravensburger enhances it in the Iconics series: The 216 robust plastic pieces are designed to be easy to assemble. An LED light module generates various light effects: white, pulsating or coloured. A nice extra, but the pulsating light could appear kitschy and does not appeal to all adults. The optional information panel significantly improves the decorative impression.

The Colosseum: antique flair with LED effects

The Colosseum impresses with its historical charm. The model looks authentic and the 46 accessories are designed to make it more stable than previous kits from Ravensburger. The LED light strip is particularly appealing as it illuminates the interior.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: A real alternative to the model car?

The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup appeals to model car fans. Quick and easy to assemble, the model looks realistic, at least in the product photos. However, the level of detail does not come close to classic model cars. Although the information board makes the whole thing look a little more professional, it is still clearly a puzzle model. Fans of serious modelling might be disappointed.

Volkswagen T1: nostalgia on wheels

With the Volkswagen T1, Ravensburger focuses on nostalgia. The model is also quick to assemble and offers a matching playlist via QR code. It is not really new or technically sophisticated, but lives above all from the cult status of the original. A nice model for VW fans, not enough for modelling enthusiasts.

Between a game and a collector's item

With the «Iconics» series, Ravensburger is trying to make 3D puzzles look more grown-up. Realistic designs, lighting and information panels set them apart from conventional puzzles. Nevertheless, some details seem a little too playful. The lighting in particular could be more discreet.

If you enjoy the uncomplicated assembly and appreciate iconic motifs, you will get decorative models. However, serious modelling fans might find them too toy-like. However, they make a good gift or quick craft project.

Header image: Collage created with DALL-E / OpenAI

