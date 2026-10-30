Reading Aloud Monitor 2026: Reading aloud is becoming more popular among parents

Und plötzlich war Frau Honig da
German, Paperback, Joëlle Tourlonias, Sabine Bohlmann
Reading aloud is a trend: Parents of one-, two-, and eight-year-old children in particular are reading aloud significantly more. This is shown by the 2026 German Reading Aloud Monitor. A quarter of children still lack this experience.
Since 2022, the German Reading Monitor has been pointing in the same direction: the proportion of parents who read to their children regularly is growing. For the 2026 survey, 76.4 percent of parents surveyed stated that they read to their one- to eight-year-old children at least several times a week. In 2024, this figure was 67.7 percent – an increase of 8.7 percentage points. Conversely, the proportion of those who read less than once a week is falling from 32.3 to 23.6 percent. In 12.4 percent of families, children are never read to; in 2024, this was 18.4 percent.
The group that has changed the most is the youngest – and, somewhat surprisingly, the eight-year-olds. Among one-year-olds, the proportion of parents who read regularly rose from 59 to 75 percent, and among two-year-olds from 78 to 93 percent. Among eight-year-olds, an age at which reading aloud usually gradually tapers off, the figure climbed from 35 to 55 percent.
41 percent of parents with regular reading-aloud experience often use the time for conversations with their children. Among parents without this routine, the figure is 20 percent. At the same time, many families turn to alternatives: audiobooks and audio plays are at the top with 62 percent, ahead of playing together (42.1 percent) and fooling around (29.6 percent).
In doing so, the educational researcher reinforces the position of Stiftung Lesen that reading aloud should be anything but a quiet time for children. Reading aloud is a time to discover stories together, to learn, and to have fun. The reading-aloud time also strengthens the bond between parents and children.
The positive trend masks a difference that runs through the entire reading crisis. 80 percent of parents with a higher formal education level read aloud regularly, compared to 70 percent of parents with a lower formal education. It is striking where this gap occurs: primarily among parents without a migration background. For parents with a migration background, the educational background has a less pronounced effect – even if parents with a lower formal education represent the largest group of non-readers there.
For Stiftung Lesen, the figures show that the work of recent years is having an effect – and that they must not let up.
The three initiators of the study – Deutsche Bahn Foundation, Stiftung Lesen, and Die Zeit – are calling for the joy of reading aloud to be passed on. Book gifts could help, they argue, because in families where reading aloud is rare, the material is often simply missing. There is also a great need for reading material in schools and daycare centers.
Here are three practical suggestions from my editorial colleague Patrick Vogt, who is an enthusiastic reader himself:
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