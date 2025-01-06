Recently discovered: Perhaps the "smallest gym in the world"

It is a space-saving solution that combines functional training, strength, balance and recovery exercises: possibly the "smallest gym in the world". The "Horizon Cube" was recently presented to the public in Munich.

Space-saving design, versatile strength training options for full-body training and easy storage. According to Matteo Corrada, Senior Sales Director of Home International HQ at Johnson Health Tech, these are the most important advantages of the "Horizon Cube". According to the manufacturer, it is probably the "smallest gym in the world" and was presented at ISPO in Munich.

The small fitness studio for the home.

Source: Johnson Health Tech

"Horizon Cube": the next home gym

According to Matteo Corrada, the "Horizon Cube" from Horizon Fitness is aimed at "fitness enthusiasts with limited space who are looking for a portable and versatile strength training solution for home training at an affordable price".

The cube combines various functions with a space-saving design. The multifunctional device combines dumbbell, kettlebell and resistance training in a compact format. According to Corrada, the integrated balance ball not only promotes core stability, but also supports muscle relaxation through massage functions.

The "Horizon Cube" is now available at a price of 499 euros. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the product in our range.

Updates and trends from the fitness industry

In addition to presenting the training cube, Matteo Corrada from Johnson Health Tech also took a look at the future of the industry. "The fitness industry has proven resilient despite inflation and supply chain challenges," he said.

The global wellness market is expected to grow to 8.5 trillion US dollars by 2027, an increase of 14 per cent since 2019 (2024 HFA Global Report). "The European fitness market is also showing strong growth: the number of fitness memberships rose by 7.5 per cent in 2023, while sales increased by 14 per cent (EuropeActive 2024)."

According to Corrada, the market for home fitness equipment is also growing worldwide and is expected to more than double its current value of 8.6 billion US dollars (estimated 21 billion) by 2035. Europe is the second-largest market after North America and the free weights segment - with dumbbells and kettlebells, for example - is showing the fastest growth (Allied Market Research 2024).

Home training with dumbbells and kettlebells is booming. In the picture: products from Bowflex.

Source: Patrick Bardelli

Hybrid home and studio training

According to Matteo Corrada, the future of the industry lies in so-called hybrid training methods. This includes suppliers such as Johnson Health Tech with the brands Bowflex, Horizon, Synca and Schwinn the combination of home and studio training as well as digital and analogue use. Hybrid fitness models that combine digital solutions at home with visits to the gym as well as fitness apps and wearable technologies will become mainstream, as the "2024 HFA Global Report" predicts.