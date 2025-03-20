News + Trends 11 0

Revell presents new model kits for "Stranger Things"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 20.3.2025

With the new model kits from Revell, fans of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" can immerse themselves in the world of Hawkins. The faithful replicas of the vehicles offer numerous details.

Revell has released a new series of models based on the Netflix series "Stranger Things". The new kits include the Chevrolet Blazer K5, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Argyle VW Bus T3. These models are true to detail and offer fans of the series and modelling enthusiasts the opportunity to recreate the vehicles from Stranger Things.

Revell offers the kits in a basic colour so that you can paint the vehicles to your liking. For a realistic end result, each set contains detailed painting guidelines and decals for the final design.

Chevrolet Blazer K5

The Chevrolet Blazer K5, known as the service vehicle of Chief Jim Hopper, is a 1:25 scale model kit with 162 parts. The model includes a replica of the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-litre) V-8 engine and a detailed interior. Features include the roof light, police radio and Chief Hopper's hat. It measures 9.9 × 18.9 × 8.7 centimetres.

The model set is slightly smaller with 100 parts and measures just 8.1 × 18.8 × 7.9 centimetres. However, it also contains paint, glue and brushes so that you can start building straight away.

Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Billy Hargrove, is a 1:24 scale model kit with 91 parts. The kit includes parts such as the flat bonnet and hardtop as well as replicas of the Californian number plates. The 350-cubic-inch (5.7-litre) V-8 engine is reproduced in detail and optional parts allow you to build a version of the 1979 Z28 with original decorative stripes. The model measures 8 × 21.2 × 5.6 centimetres.

The model set includes the same model of the Chevy Camaro Z/28. You also get paints, glue and brushes.

VW Bus T3

The VW Bus T3, known as the Surfer Boy pizza delivery vehicle from Argyle, is a 1:25 scale model kit with 84 parts. The model is a replica of the delivery van from the fourth season of "Stranger Things". Special features include the roof sign and the decorations, which show the VW bus in its typical 80s pizza restaurant livery. The model measures 7.9 × 18.5 × 10.6 centimetres.

In addition to the same model, you also receive paints, glue and brushes with the complete set.

Header image: Revell

