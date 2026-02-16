News + Trends 3 6

Robot lawnmower with string trimmer: Ecovacs solves the edge problem

17.2.2026

The new top models from Ecovacs solve a problem faced by many robotic lawn mowers: Ecovacs mowers cut right to the edge - with an additional string trimmer. But the system also has disadvantages.

Step by step, manufacturers such as Ecovacs are automating lawn mowing. The first robots needed a painstakingly laid boundary wire so that they knew where the flower bed began. The mowers then orientated themselves via radio and GPS, and now they create a 3D model of the garden and use cameras to detect obstacles.

One problem has so far remained mostly unsolved: as well as the robot lawnmowers cut the lawn on the surface, stalks remain at the edge. Not only because they are too careful, but also because, for safety reasons, the blades must not protrude beyond the edge of the housing. The new Goat models from Ecovacs are now designed to solve this problem.

The normal blades of the robot lawnmowers do not reach right to the edge.

Trimmer on the side

The new technology is used in three different models called O1200, A1600 and A3000. They are each designed for different garden sizes. What they have in common is a trimmer on the right-hand side that protrudes over the edge of the housing.

The trimmer works with a string, as you know it from the large lawn trimmers. The fast-rotating plastic string automatically adjusts to the length and trims itself with a blade if necessary.

In the app, you can specify directly on the map the areas in which the trimmer should be used. Ideal, for example, on a house wall or a section of lawn with kerbs. There, the robot can really mow right up to the edge with the trimmer.

The trimmer can mow everything on walls or kerbs.

As soon as the sensors detect movement in the vicinity of the robot, the trimmer stops for safety reasons. A test must show whether the system stops working in windy conditions, for example.

Wear and volume

There are three disadvantages: the thread wears out and the roller has to be replaced regularly, which costs around 15 francs or euros. So there are additional costs involved - which is normal for lawn trimmers. The microplastic residue from the nylon thread is also unsightly.

The Ecovacs Goat is also significantly louder. According to the manufacturer, it is 62 decibels in normal operation. As soon as the trimmer is running, the noise level rises to 82 decibels. That is noise. If you let the robot with trimmer mow during quiet times, you risk at least a nasty look from the neighbours.

Ecovacs uses a tried-and-tested method for edging that also has disadvantages. There are bound to be other solutions from other manufacturers in the coming months and years, perhaps with retractable blades or scissors.

