Rockstar Games releases launch trailer for 'GTA 6'

Video games
Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI
PS5, DE
Rockstar Games gives us new insights into the game of all games with a launch trailer.
Only a few more weeks until the world stands still and everyone is playing "Grand Theft Auto 6". Rockstar is kicking off the final phase just before release with a launch trailer. Enjoy:
What else did you notice? Share your detective work in the comments.
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.
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