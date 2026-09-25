Rockstar unveils $400 'GTA 6' special edition – without the game

Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI
PS5, DE
For 385 francs, you can now pre-order the "The Goodtime State" special edition for "GTA 6". But be careful: the game is not included.
«GTA 6» will continue to be available only as a digital game and not on disc. If, beyond the empty plastic case, you are still craving something physical, then the «The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection» might be for you – provided you have 385 Swiss francs or 400 euros to spare.
In times when special editions for games are rare, Rockstar's version stands out – for several reasons. The price is steep. However, you do get quite a lot for it.
The whole thing comes in a fold-out black box. The scope is impressive. However, the price is being heavily criticized by fans. And most importantly, it's missing the game itself. For those who have already pre-ordered, that's probably not a big deal. At this price, however, one might have expected it – or perhaps not. Rockstar is not known for its charity.
The «The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection» can be pre-ordered directly from Rockstar. It is currently unclear whether Digitec Galaxus will also offer it. If I find out more, I will update the article.
Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI
PS5, DE
Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI
Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, DE
As a child, I wasn't allowed to have any consoles. It was only with the arrival of the family's 486 PC that the magical world of gaming opened up to me. Today, I'm overcompensating accordingly. Only a lack of time and money prevents me from trying out every game there is and decorating my shelf with rare retro consoles.
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