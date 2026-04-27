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Sabastian Sawe wore this shoe for the marathon world record

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 27.4.2026

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 is the lightest super shoe that Adidas has ever developed. It weighs less than 100 grammes. It fuelled three historic best performances at the London Marathon.

With the new super shoe from Adidas, three athletes set records. Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon and broke the magic barrier of two hours with a time of 1:59:30, which secured him the world record.

Sabastian Sawe makes running history in London

Source: Adidas

Adidas team-mate Yomif Kejelcha followed with a remarkable 1:59:41. (Eliud Kipchoge had already run the marathon distance under two hours once in 2019, but not at an official event, so it didn't count as a world record.)

Tigist Assefa achieved the world record for an all-women's race in the new shoes, also in London, in a time of 2:15:41.

New shoe supports performance

Just a few days earlier, Adidas had presented the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3. Compared to the previous model, it has been completely redesigned and, according to Adidas, weighs just 97 grammes in size 42 - less than an apple.

The previous model, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2, from 2025, is still significantly heavier at 138 grammes - at least in the world of top performance, where every little detail counts.

The midsole of the Pro Evo 3 is 39 millimetres high at the heel, which is just within the World Athletics permissible limit of 40 millimetres. At the forefoot, the shoe is 36 millimetres high and has a high arch. The sole itself is made from Lightstrike Pro Evo foam, which Adidas claims weighs 50 per cent less than previous compounds.

The interplay of carbon and foam enables the lightweight performance.

Source: Adidas

There have also been innovations in the carbon: instead of a plate in the forefoot, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 is said to have a frame called «Energy Rim» and thus offer optimum propulsion at a low weight. According to Adidas, this combination should improve running economy by 1.6 per cent. For professional runners, such an improvement can make the difference between winning and losing.

The upper material is also new - inspired by kitesurf sailing and therefore light, tear-resistant and robust. «We have completely rethought the shoe. Instead of improving on what already exists, we wanted to see how far we could go», says Patrick Nava, General Manager for Running at Adidas. The development process is said to have taken three years. «At this level, every detail matters, we looked at every nanogram», he comments in a message.

Kitesurf sails were the model for the upper material.

Source: Adidas

The shoe is initially available in limited quantities. For the autumn marathon season, it will also be available for non-elite runners - at a proud price of around 500 euros / 600 francs.

If you're looking for a less radical Adidas racing shoe, the Adizero Eco SL might be something for you.

Running shoes Adidas Adizero Evo SL - Laufschuhe - Herren 45, 45.5 2

It is not yet clear if and when we will have the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 in our range.

Header image: Adidas

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