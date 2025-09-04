News + Trends 1 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: 27 grammes lighter and larger battery

Samsung has only made a few changes to the Galaxy S25 FE, making it slightly slimmer and thinner. More relevant, however, is the faster charging speed.

Samsung completes its S25 series with the nominally cheapest model. The Galaxy S25 FE only has a few new features compared to its predecessor. But even these details make it a better device.

Slim, thinner and lighter

Samsung has made the Galaxy S25 FE smaller in all three dimensions. At 161.3 × 76.6 × 7.4 millimetres, it is 0.7 × 0.6 × 0.6 millimetres smaller than its predecessor. The weight is reduced from 217 to 190 grammes. The display remains the same size at 6.7 inches. This also applies to the resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, the refresh rate of 120 hertz and the peak brightness of 1900 nits.

There are no changes to the display of the Galaxy S25 FE compared to its predecessor.

Samsung uses Armor Aluminium 2 for the frame, as with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. The back and front are covered with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the entire housing has been awarded IP68 certification. This means it is dustproof and has withstood 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of water.

New image sensor

Samsung has left the camera setup almost unchanged. A new image processor should nevertheless ensure that the cameras have better image quality. The three cameras on the back are still a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an eight-megapixel telephoto camera with triple zoom. Samsung has increased the resolution of the front camera by two to twelve megapixels.

A new image processor should ensure better images with the same cameras as the predecessor.

Known chipset and faster charging battery

Samsung has installed the Exynos 2400 in the Galaxy S25 FE. The chipset from its own production should offer a small increase in performance compared to the Exynos 2400e in the predecessor. Samsung also emphasises that the cooling chamber has been increased by ten per cent. The manufacturer is also hoping that this will improve performance. The smartphone has eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage space. Samsung sells the variant with 512 gigabytes exclusively in its own online store.

The Galaxy S25 FE is Qi2 Ready. It only holds magnetically to chargers with an extra cover.

Samsung has increased the battery by 200 mAh to 4900 mAh compared to its predecessor. However, the faster charging speed is probably more important. The Galaxy S25 FE accepts up to 45 watts. With these 20 watts more, it should charge 65 per cent of the battery in 30 minutes, for example. In addition, the smartphone is Qi2 Ready. This means it can charge wirelessly with up to 15 watts - but does not hold magnetically to chargers without additional accessories.

Seven years of updates and lots of AI

Samsung delivers the Galaxy S25 FE with Android 16 and the One UI 8 user interface. The smartphone will receive seven Android updates and seven years of security updates.

I don't miss any AI function of the Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S25 FE has access to all Galaxy AI functions. This means it can edit or create images with the help of AI. Translation tools, text suggestions, an audio eraser and automatic trimming of highlight clips from longer videos are also part of the AI offering.

Price and availability

128 GB storage capacity

256 GB storage capacity

In Switzerland, free in-ear headphones are included with the Galaxy S25 FE until October

Header image: Jan Johannsen

