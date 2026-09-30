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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: thin, large, and more multitasking

Samsung is making its tablets sound better, increasing their performance, and improving multitasking. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus are also the first devices to run the new Photoshop app for Android.

Samsung has introduced two new tablets: the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the smaller Galaxy Tab S12 Plus with a 12.6-inch screen. In terms of sound, Samsung is upgrading the previous stereo audio via two speakers found in the predecessors to a 4-channel surround sound. Both receive a powerful chipset with the Dimensity 9500.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the Tab S12 Plus are thin.

More improvements for the Tab S12 Plus

Samsung refers to the Galaxy Tab S12 as its thinnest tablets. That is correct, although only the Tab S12 Plus has become thinner. It now measures 5.3 millimeters, compared to 5.6 millimeters for the S10 Plus (there is no Tab S11 Plus). The Tab S12 Ultra is even thinner at 5.1 millimeters, but remains unchanged compared to its predecessor. All specifications ignore the devices' camera bump.

The Galaxy Tab S12 in a size comparison.

With the Dimensity 9500, Samsung is installing a more powerful processor in the Tab S12 than in the predecessors. The biggest hardware innovation, however, is the departure from stereo sound. Instead of two speakers, the new tablets now feature four sound output points. This is intended to make them sound even better, especially when streaming and gaming.

On the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, the display is larger and the bezel is narrower.

For the Tab S12 Plus, the AMOLED display is also 0.2 inches larger than its predecessor and shines brighter with up to 1600 nits. At the same time, the bezel around the touchscreen is slightly narrower, measuring 7.9 instead of 8.1 millimeters. For the smaller tablet, the stated battery life also increases by five to 21 hours. Both Tab S12 models are IP68 water-resistant and an S Pen is included in the scope of delivery. The most important key data:

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Display: 14.6-inch AMOLED, 120 Hertz

Battery and charging: 11,600 mAh, 45 watts, fully charged in 95 minutes, 23 hours of battery life

Storage variants: 12 GB RAM and 256/512 GB data storage or 16 GB and 1 TB

Other: Wi-Fi 7

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus

Display: 12.6-inch AMOLED, 120 Hertz

Battery and charging: 10,600 mAh, 45 watts, fully charged in 95 minutes, 21 hours of battery life

Storage variants: 12 GB RAM and 256/512 GB data storage

Other: Wi-Fi 6E

Both Tab S12 models are available in two colors.

Multitasking is set to get even better

Android 17 with Samsung's user interface One UI 9.0 runs on the two Tab S12 models out of the box. This is intended to improve multitasking for tablets in particular. If you start an app in multi-window view, the new action no longer hides the original window. Up to three apps can be arranged in parallel this way. In the desktop mode Dex, apps should be able to be moved seamlessly between workspaces. In addition, Dex suggests app pairs from running applications.

One UI 9.0 brings new features for Dex and multitasking.

As the icing on the cake, Samsung is promoting exclusive access to «Photoshop Android». The new paid app from Adobe offers a wider range of functions than the free Photoshop Express and is only available in the Galaxy Store for six months. Among other things, it allows graphic and image editing with the S Pen. When you purchase one of the tablets, you get four months of free access to the mobile Photoshop subscription.

For accessories, Samsung relies on proven classics in the case segment. The «Pro Keyboard» adds a notebook-like keyboard, while the «Book Cover Keyboard Slim» is a small tablet keyboard. The «Smart Book Cover» folds over the display and offers various setup options, and the «Frame Cover» is a simple stand that only protects the frame.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus in the Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus

Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ 5G, 12.60", 512 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ WLAN only, 12.60", 512 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ 5G, 12.60", 256 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ WLAN only, 12.60", 256 GB, Gray

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G, 14.60", 1000 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 1000 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 1000 GB, Silver Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G, 14.60", 512 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 512 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 512 GB, Silver Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G, 14.60", 256 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 256 GB, Gray Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 256 GB, Silver

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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