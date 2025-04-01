News + Trends 3

Samsung suction cup tells you when a call or message comes in

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is not only Samsung's most powerful battery-powered vacuum cleaner with AI support to date, it also shows calls and messages on the display.

For the Korean manufacturer, it's just a minor matter that isn't even mentioned in the press release. But the new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra has a small feature that can be quite practical. It shows notifications and calls on the display of the battery-powered vacuum cleaner if you want it to.

"Sorry, I only saw your message now because I was hoovering": This excuse no longer counts. And if you do a quick bit of housework in your home office, you won't miss the call from your superior either.

But there are of course more important arguments in favour of Samsung's new top model.

Lots of suction power and efficient filter

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra has the best suction power in a Samsung appliance to date. According to the data sheet, it has 400 watts. According to the manufacturer, this is thanks to the new HexaJet motor. It delivers more power and is more economical at the same time. That's why one battery charge should now last up to 100 minutes.

Samsung has also improved the filter system. This is still certified according to the HEPA standard, but is said to be even more efficient and traps dust particles down to a size of 0.3 µm. The multi-layer filter system captures 99.999 per cent of all particles. Samsung thus achieves one of the best filter performances possible in a portable device.

KI not just on paper

A new gadget without artificial intelligence is almost unthinkable today. This is no different with the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, which already has AI in its name. But for once, there really is a meaningful application behind the marketing term - although, strictly speaking, real artificial intelligence goes a little further than that.

The different brushes recognise the floor type and height of the carpet pile.

The Samsung system recognises the nature of the floor based on the brush load and hoover air pressure. The vacuum cleaner can distinguish between six different surfaces and automatically adjusts the suction power and brush speed. The Active Dual Brush for carpets can also differentiate between long-pile and short-pile carpets. This is said to reduce battery consumption by up to 21 per cent and increase cleaning efficiency.

If you use the Slim LED Brush+ for hard floors, the suction power automatically increases briefly as soon as you drive it into a corner - to ensure that no crumbs are left behind.

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be available in Switzerland from the end of April for 1299 francs (recommended retail price). In the eurozone, the price is 1400 euros.

