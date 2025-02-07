News + Trends 19 0

Shimano announces new eyewear collection

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 7.2.2025

Shimano announces its new eyewear collection for this year. According to the manufacturer, the new product range emphasises the global market leader's commitment to offering cyclists premium eyewear that combines performance, comfort and environmental responsibility.

Shimano is expanding its range of premium eyewear with three new models that combine advanced optics with precision technology to help cyclists perform at their best, according to a press release. With their sleek, modern design and lightweight, robust construction, the new S-PHYRE SL, EQUINOX and PULSAR glasses offer the ultimate in style and functionality for optimum performance in all riding conditions, according to Shimano.

Ridescape technology

According to the manufacturer, the Ridescape disc technology developed by Shimano comprises three options that are tailored to different riding conditions and types of terrain. From sunny days on the road to rides on shady forest trails or in fading light on an evening gravel track: "Ridescape transmits the right amount of light to improve visibility. Details that would normally appear washed out, dull or flat become clearer, more vivid and brighter," writes Shimano in the press release.

Shimano S-PHYRE SL for performance

According to Shimano, the new S-PHYRE SL has a lightweight, one-piece lens and a rimless design "for racers who want to save every gram of weight." The invisible frame and nose piece provide a sleek, aerodynamic look, while the temples are designed to ensure a secure fit on any terrain.

The frameless design offers lightweight comfort and performance, optimised for riders with smaller faces or those looking for a slimmer fit, according to the manufacturer. "With crystal colour temple options, the rimless frame design offers a secure and comfortable fit."

The new S-PHYRE SL focuses entirely on performance.

Source: Shimano

Shimano EQUINOX for comfort

The new EQUINOX range, which incorporates performance features and design elements from Shimano S-PHYRE eyewear, offers a lightweight half-frame and temple structure for a secure fit in all riding conditions. "The unique cut-out temple structure blends seamlessly with a variety of helmets and provides all-day comfort and protection from the elements," writes Shimano.

Equipped with a one-piece cylindrical lens for a wide field of vision, the EQUINOX offers improved all-round protection that shields the eyes from wind, dirt and the elements.

Comfort is at the centre of the EQUINOX.

Source: Shimano

Shimano PULSAR for off-road

According to Shimano, the lightweight and robust PULSAR goggles offer a large, one-piece lens for improved eye protection and visibility on the trails. The manufacturer writes: "It features a removable lower rim for added versatility and allows riders to switch between a full-frame look and a sleek half-frame design while maintaining a wide field of vision."

With the interchangeable Ridescape lenses, which are optimised for MTB and gravel riding, choosing the right line is no problem, according to the media release, while the option of photochromic lenses is ideal for changing light conditions.

Designed for the trail and gravel tracks: the PULSAR goggles.

Source: Shimano

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new glasses in our range. If possible, we will test the products and report on them.

Header image: Shimano

