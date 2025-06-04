News + Trends 5 0

Shimano presents self-powered Di2 automatic transmission for everyday bikes

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 4.6.2025

Shimano presents Q'Auto, a battery-free shifting system. The self-powered Di2 automatic shifting system is designed for urban, trekking and gravel bikes.

Until now, fully automatic shifting was only available on high-end e-bikes. I first came across this concept two years ago at Cycle Week in Zurich. On a test ride, I was able to convince myself of the advantages of such fully automatic shifting in city traffic.

The latest shifting technology turns this concept on its head, according to Shimano. As the manufacturer writes in a press release, Q'Auto combines the fun and simplicity of a mechanical bike with electronic shifting.

«Q'Auto is an innovative technology that makes cycling more enjoyable and accessible for riders of all abilities.»

Q'Auto is designed to turn the bike into an intelligent companion.

Source: Shimano

According to Shimano, the new system offers a unique riding experience that differs from e-bikes: With automatic shifting, it is designed to maximise hidden potential, allowing you to experience the ease of riding in the perfect gear. As you no longer have to worry about recharging, you can rediscover the pure joy of cycling.

The manufacturer continues: «The battery-free design and adaptive learning software enable a completely new type of bike that always keeps the rider in the right gear and adapts to their riding style. So you can concentrate fully on the road.»

The hub makes it: CUES FH-U6060 with integrated dynamo.

Source: Shimano

Thanks to the hub: no charging necessary

Shimano says it is launching Q'Auto with a hub specially developed for automatic shifting. This has an integrated dynamo function that generates its own energy with every pedal stroke. «There are three sensors inside the hub that record speed, cadence and incline so that the intelligent Q'Auto system can collect data during the ride to optimise gear selection and generate the electricity required for shifting.»

Since no battery is required, the bike is always ready to ride, so more time is spent riding and less time waiting. According to the manufacturer, Q'Auto was developed for easy integration and long-term reliability. According to Shimano, the hardware and software create a completely new style of bike that offers advanced automatic shifting without a battery.

The gravel bike as a personal companion that knows when it's time to shift gears.

Source: Shimano

The bike learns adaptively

Q'Auto makes shifting gears child's play and automatically keeps the rider in the right gear. According to Shimano, the system learns while shifting and monitors the current riding conditions.

The manufacturer writes: «With the Di2 shift lever, riders can give immediate feedback without interrupting their flow. By tapping the shift lever to adapt to a different gear, the system selects this gear and memorises this setting for similar situations. With over 6,500 possible algorithmic patterns, Q'Auto adapts to every driving style and every challenge.»

It remains to be seen whether this technology will be able to demonstrate its advantages not only in everyday use, for example when commuting between home and work, but also when off-road gravel riding.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the relevant components in the shop. If possible, I will test the technology extensively and report on it.

Header image: Shimano

