Shimano updates SPD-Cleat after 30 years

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 9.9.2025

This cleat is designed to make it easy to learn how to click in and out of the pedals. Shimano is launching a revised version of the classic for multidirectional entry.

Shimano is revitalising its pedal tradition. As the company writes in a press release, the Japanese company is presenting the first major update in almost 30 years with the new CL-MT001 SPD cleat. According to the manufacturer, this cleat was developed for a wide range of riders - from modern trail and enduro racers to everyday commuters and beginners who want to learn how to clip in and out. It offers a multi-directional entry for easier engagement.

Multi-entry functionality

Since its introduction in 1995, the Shimano Cleat has become the proven choice for millions of bikers around the world. In light of advances in pedal and shoe technology and changing requirements, the manufacturer says it has taken the opportunity to rethink the interface between pedal and cleat from the ground up «.»

Furthermore, Shimano writes: «While the original SH51-Cleat requires a toe-side-first, one-time engagement approach, the CL-MT001 allows riders to engage the pedal in multiple ways.»

This means that the rider can either engage the pedal in the conventional way with the front first and then the back, or with the back first and then the front. Or simply pedalling directly downwards to establish a quick and reliable connection between cleat and pedal.

One of the three contact points on the bike alongside the saddle and handlebars: the pedal.

Source: Shimano

The new CL-MT001 cleat is compatible with all existing Shimano SPD pedal and shoe systems with two bolts, so riders don't have to replace their current equipment, according to the press release.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new CL-MT001 SPD cleat from Shimano in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Shimano

