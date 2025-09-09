Your data. Your choice.

We use cookies and similar technologies to provide you with the best shopping experience as well as for marketing purposes. Please accept, decline or manage the use of your information.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Shimano
News + Trends
60

Shimano updates SPD-Cleat after 30 years

Patrick Bardelli
9.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

This cleat is designed to make it easy to learn how to click in and out of the pedals. Shimano is launching a revised version of the classic for multidirectional entry.

Shimano is revitalising its pedal tradition. As the company writes in a press release, the Japanese company is presenting the first major update in almost 30 years with the new CL-MT001 SPD cleat. According to the manufacturer, this cleat was developed for a wide range of riders - from modern trail and enduro racers to everyday commuters and beginners who want to learn how to clip in and out. It offers a multi-directional entry for easier engagement.

Multi-entry functionality

Since its introduction in 1995, the Shimano Cleat has become the proven choice for millions of bikers around the world. In light of advances in pedal and shoe technology and changing requirements, the manufacturer says it has taken the opportunity to rethink the interface between pedal and cleat from the ground up «.»

Furthermore, Shimano writes: «While the original SH51-Cleat requires a toe-side-first, one-time engagement approach, the CL-MT001 allows riders to engage the pedal in multiple ways.»

This means that the rider can either engage the pedal in the conventional way with the front first and then the back, or with the back first and then the front. Or simply pedalling directly downwards to establish a quick and reliable connection between cleat and pedal.

One of the three contact points on the bike alongside the saddle and handlebars: the pedal.
One of the three contact points on the bike alongside the saddle and handlebars: the pedal.
Source: Shimano

The new CL-MT001 cleat is compatible with all existing Shimano SPD pedal and shoe systems with two bolts, so riders don't have to replace their current equipment, according to the press release.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new CL-MT001 SPD cleat from Shimano in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Shimano

6 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Patrick Bardelli
Senior Editor
Patrick.Bardelli@digitecgalaxus.ch

From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.

News + Trends

From the new iPhone to the resurrection of 80s fashion. The editorial team categorises.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Shimano presents gravel race shoe with innovative cleat system

    by Patrick Bardelli

  • News + Trends

    Thok launches new enduro e-bike with Bosch motor

    by Patrick Bardelli

  • News + Trends

    The new cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson presses the dirt

    by Lorenz Keller

Comments

Avatar