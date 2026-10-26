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Sigma FP2: major update for the small camera

David Lee Translation: machine translated 26.10.2026

The world's smallest full-frame camera is getting an update. The Sigma FP2 features an articulating screen, a better sensor, and a more powerful battery.

It has already been seven years since Sigma released the . Now comes the successor model with the same concept. The minimalist full-frame camera is designed to be equally suitable for both photos and videos. Its tiny body can be easily integrated into a video rig, but it can also be expanded into a full-fledged photo camera with a grip, viewfinder, and flash.

Without accessories, the Sigma FP2 is ultra-compact.

Source: Sigma

Faster and with SSD

The sensor remains at a resolution of just over 24 megapixels, but it is partially stacked. This allows for faster readout, which in turn means less rolling shutter distortion as well as a higher maximum frame rate for photos and videos. The sensor is suspiciously reminiscent of the one in the or the . The three manufacturers are likely using closely related, if not completely identical, sensors.

The camera can record 6K video using the entire area of the sensor (Open Gate).

It records 4K without a crop at up to 60 frames per second and with a crop at up to 120 frames per second. For photos, the camera reaches 20 frames per second. While this is only slightly more than its predecessor's 18 frames, the FP2 manages 200 images at once, whereas the FP only managed 12. The reason for this increase is very welcome: the camera has a built-in fast SSD with 70 GB of capacity.

The controls on the FP2 are almost the same as on the previous Sigma FP.

Source: Sigma

A little better everywhere

Another important improvement: the FP2 has an adjustable screen. It can be pulled out and tilted up to 90 degrees upwards or a maximum of 45 degrees downwards. However, the 180-degree rotation to the side, which is common for video cameras, is not possible.

Noticeable innovation: the adjustable screen.

Source: Sigma

The modular system includes a separately available viewfinder. The new EVF-21 is mounted via a side contact plate and offers a high resolution of 5.76 million pixels. It is also tiltable.

The optional viewfinder is tiltable.

Source: Sigma

The controls on the body have remained almost the same as on the first FP. Only the Tone button has disappeared. The FP2 is even slightly smaller than its predecessor, even though it has a larger battery. 2200 mAh means almost a doubling of the capacity. The battery life according to the CIPA standard increases from 280 to 370 photos. Presumably, the new processor consumes slightly more power.

Despite its small size, it features a full-size HDMI output. The predecessor, by contrast, has a micro-HDMI port. Other accessories include an external monitor and a hot shoe adapter that is compatible with Panasonic and OM System.

The Sigma FP2 is expected to be available from November 11, 2026. The RRP is 2199 euros or 2350 Swiss francs for the body. With the electronic viewfinder, the RRP increases to 2799 euros or 2995 Swiss francs respectively.

Header image: Sigma

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