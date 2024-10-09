Ski star Marco Odermatt and POC present ski helmet in a new look

The ski season is just around the corner. The two-time winner of the overall World Cup, Marco Odermatt, has intensified his collaboration with the sporting goods manufacturer POC and is presenting a new helmet in his iconic lion design.

Even though exceptional snow sports talent Marco Odermatt doesn't compete in international ski races, he loves skiing. "I don't need a FIS-certified helmet for days like these. Together with POC, I have designed my ideal helmet for those moments when the stopwatch doesn't matter," says the athlete in a press release.

Striking lion design and low weight characterise the helmet

The new 400 gram "Obex Pure Odermatt" ski helmet from POC is designed to support the feeling of freedom and fun when skiing, according to the manufacturer. It consists of an EPS inner shell and a polycarbonate outer shell. Thanks to the 360-degree adjustment system, it can be customised to make it comfortable and convenient to wear. The ear pads are removable. The helmet is available in a limited edition in sizes XS-XXL.

The lion's head is Marco Odermatt's trademark.

Source: POC

The lion design emblazoned on the helmet is particularly striking. "This is important to me because this animal inspired me as a child, as a symbol of strength and agility," says Marco Odermatt in a statement.

The helmet is not the first product that the Swiss ski star has launched on the market together with POC. Last year, there was already a junior helmet, a race helmet and the "Fovea Mid Race" Marco Odermatt Edition ski goggles.

Ski goggles Availability unknown Poc Fovea Race Marco Odermatt Edition