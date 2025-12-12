News + Trends 9 3

Small chocolate brands show Lindt and Milka how fair trade works

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 12.12.2025

Small and inexpensive chocolate manufacturers are often more committed to better working conditions in cocoa farming than the big brands. This is shown by a recent study by the Hamburg Consumer Advice Centre.

Chocolate makes people happy. At least those who consume it - and those who sell it at a high price. However, cocoa farmers often suffer from inhumane working conditions and wages that are far too low. Fair trade and sustainability labels are intended to provide a remedy: they guarantee that the entire supply chain complies with minimum standards in terms of remuneration and sustainability. At least in theory. The labels are subject to very different criteria depending on the supplier or organisation.

Why is cocoa cultivation being criticised? 70 per cent of the world's cocoa harvest comes from West African countries, particularly the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa is mainly grown by smallholder families using manual labour on plots of land that are barely larger than two to five football pitches . For cost reasons, children often have to be employed as well. Producers can hardly defend themselves against the price dumping tactics of middlemen, exporters and processors. They do not share in the profits and bear the risks of crop failures alone. The wages for their labour are often not enough to secure their livelihood. Added to this is the destruction of forests, the use of chemicals and pesticides and climate change.

The Hamburg Consumer Advice Centre took random samples of small and large manufacturers of milk chocolate to examine their social commitment. The experts checked the information on the packaging and researched what the labels stand for. The results show that a high product price does not necessarily mean fair conditions. On the contrary: low-cost private labels and smaller companies apparently place more value on social justice than the big players in the industry.

The multitude of labels is a problem for consumers. The flood of labels makes it almost impossible for them to make a purchase decision in favour of fair suppliers in the supermarket. «Fairtrade» is one of the best-known independent labels. It creates cross-manufacturer comparability. With its certification, the organisation guarantees that minimum standards for prices and working conditions are adhered to. However, according to studies, these prices are often not enough to secure the livelihood of producers. You can find out more here.

News + Trends Most people want them, but many don't understand them: food labelling by Debora Pape

Only a few suppliers guarantee living wages

According to the Hamburg consumer advice centre, only the brands Dennree, Rapunzel, Die Gute Schokolade and Tony's Chocolonely demonstrably guarantee the fair participation of cocoa farmers.

They use a combination of their own and independent seals whose standards are sufficient for this assessment. In addition to living wages, these also include a ban on child labour and support for cooperatives that allow producers to have a say, according to the report.

Big suppliers have deficits in social commitment

Brands such as Lindt and Milka communicate fair working conditions, but do not use independent seals. Instead, they often invest in their own cultivation programmes and therefore use their own sustainability labels. However, according to the report by the consumer advice centre, their standards are not sufficient to create fair conditions. This is stated in the report by the consumer advice centre.

The report criticises Lindt & Sprüngli in particular. At around 37 euros, the company charges the highest price per kilo of the chocolate bars analysed, but does not invest enough in social justice. Nevertheless, from 2026, the whole milk chocolate is to be certified with the «Rainforest Alliance» label, which is committed to a sustainable economy and aims to secure a living income for producers.

According to the report by the consumer advice centre, it is surprising that five inexpensive suppliers with a price per kilo of around ten euros have the independent Fairtrade seal. Even if the seal is not the yellow of the egg, it does mean an investment that could also be reflected in a higher price.

The affordable chocolate from Ja, Chocola, Choceur, K-Classic and Fin Carré uses the Fairtrade seal.

Source: Debora Pape

A look at the ingredients: Organic is better

The market check also confirms that organic chocolate is of higher quality on average. This also includes the animal welfare aspect: dairy cows in organic farming are allowed to roam outdoors. However, the cocoa content is also higher in the organic chocolates tested. It is between 33 and 38 per cent, while conventional chocolate bars often only contain 30 per cent cocoa. No additional flavourings are used in organic chocolate and the use of pesticides is prohibited.

Lindt also stands out negatively here due to its high price. The whole milk chocolate only contains 30 per cent cocoa and additives. Although this also applies to other conventional chocolates, they are not as expensive.

You can find the full report from the Hamburg Consumer Centre here

Everything depends on fair payment

According to this information sheet, the main problem for farmers is payment. Problems such as child labour, the deforestation of rainforests for more arable land and an unsustainable economy depend on this.

A living income covers the basic needs of producers, including clothing, healthy food, drinking water, healthcare and the opportunity to build up savings. Education is also part of this. However, cocoa-producing families currently receive on average only a third to half of what is considered a living income. Extreme poverty is often the result.

Complex supply chains mean that many chocolate manufacturers do not feel responsible for fair remuneration at the bottom of the chain. However, they could negotiate with the producers themselves - this is known as direct trade. This means that middlemen and their profit margins are skipped and manufacturers can directly influence and improve the working conditions of producers.

Header image: Shutterstock/Media Lens King

I like this article! 9 people like this article







