Sneaker to build yourself: Lego and Nike launch Dunk set

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 6.6.2025

Lego and Nike present the first product of their partnership announced last year. From 1 July, a sneaker legend will be available to build.

Lego fans aged 10 and over can assemble the silhouette of the Nike «Dunk» from 1180 pieces. A shoe that has achieved cult status since its launch in 1985. The version made of clamp bricks is on a scale of 1:1 and measures 25 by 38 centimetres when assembled.

With special details

In contrast to the sneaker model, the kit has a few special features. These include a small, rotating basketball toy and a secret compartment. There is a large «Dunk» lettering next to the shoe. The «laces» are interchangeable to personalise the model even more.

And one last gimmick: the set also includes a small minifigure called «B'Ball Head» - the name says it all. Instead of the usual Lego grinning face, the head consists of a basketball.

A specially developed minifigure is included in the set.

Source: Lego

The set is already available to pre-order from Lego and Nike. The model will also be available in the stores of both brands from 1 July. The recommended retail price is 99 euros and 119 francs respectively.

The set is nice to look at, but I would have expected a little more from the collab. For example, this first set is very reminiscent of the «Superstar» sneaker from Adidas, which Lego launched on the market as a kit a few years ago.

But maybe there's more to come.

More products already announced

The upcoming products of the collaboration have also already been announced: The Nike «Air Max Dn x Lego» collection with shoes, clothing and accessories will follow in August.

This is what a shoe from Nike's Lego 'Air Max' collection looks like.

Source: Nike

Nike is planning a «Dunk Low x Lego» collection for September. It will be visually inspired by the typical studs and the aesthetics of the minifigures.

Header image: LEGO

