80

Sneaker to build yourself: Lego and Nike launch Dunk set

Stephan Lamprecht
6.6.2025
Translation: machine translated

Lego and Nike present the first product of their partnership announced last year. From 1 July, a sneaker legend will be available to build.

Lego fans aged 10 and over can assemble the silhouette of the Nike «Dunk» from 1180 pieces. A shoe that has achieved cult status since its launch in 1985. The version made of clamp bricks is on a scale of 1:1 and measures 25 by 38 centimetres when assembled.

With special details

In contrast to the sneaker model, the kit has a few special features. These include a small, rotating basketball toy and a secret compartment. There is a large «Dunk» lettering next to the shoe. The «laces» are interchangeable to personalise the model even more.

And one last gimmick: the set also includes a small minifigure called «B'Ball Head» - the name says it all. Instead of the usual Lego grinning face, the head consists of a basketball.

A specially developed minifigure is included in the set.
Source: Lego

The set is already available to pre-order from Lego and Nike. The model will also be available in the stores of both brands from 1 July. The recommended retail price is 99 euros and 119 francs respectively.

The set is nice to look at, but I would have expected a little more from the collab. For example, this first set is very reminiscent of the «Superstar» sneaker from Adidas, which Lego launched on the market as a kit a few years ago.

LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar (10282, LEGO Icons)
LEGO

LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar

10282, LEGO Icons

But maybe there's more to come.

More products already announced

The upcoming products of the collaboration have also already been announced: The Nike «Air Max Dn x Lego» collection with shoes, clothing and accessories will follow in August.

This is what a shoe from Nike's Lego 'Air Max' collection looks like.
Source: Nike

Nike is planning a «Dunk Low x Lego» collection for September. It will be visually inspired by the typical studs and the aesthetics of the minifigures.

Header image: LEGO

Stephan Lamprecht
