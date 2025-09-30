News + Trends 12 3

Sony launches a new macro lens after ten years

David Lee Translation: machine translated 30.9.2025

The new 100 millimetre macro is designed to meet the highest demands. It is the modern, but also more expensive alternative to the Sony FE 90mm f/2.8.

Sony has presented the first macro lens in G-Master quality. With a focal length of 100 millimetres and a speed of f/2.8, it falls within the scope of the previous Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 from 2015. This will remain available. The new telephoto macro is significantly more expensive, but also more modern and better.

Compared to the oldie, Sony has improved the image sharpness, which should be clearly visible in the image corners. The new 100 mm lens is also compatible with the 1.4x and 2x telephoto converters. This enables macro shots to be taken from a much greater distance. The closest focusing distance, i.e. the shortest distance between sensor and subject, is 26 centimetres (29 centimetres with teleconverter). According to Sony, the already large reproduction scale of 1.4 can be extended to up to 2.8 with a teleconverter. The image stabiliser is optimised for macro shots.

Like all newer G-Master lenses, the 100mm macro also has a fast and silent autofocus motor. The improved speed should be an important advantage for hand-held shots and moving subjects such as insects.

The new GM 100mm F2.8 OSS is expected to be available from the end of October 2025.

Header image: Sony

