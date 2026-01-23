News + Trends 12 4

Sony launches two new turntables

David Lee

The fully automatic Sony turntables should be easy to operate and also support also support high-quality Bluetooth.

Sony presents two new turntables. The PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT are both fully automatic and easy to use. There is a speed switch (33 and 45 revolutions per minute), one for the disc size (7 or 12 inches), plus a Bluetooth button and three buttons for controlling the tonearm. That's all.

Both models offer a classic phono output and a line output where the signal is already equalised. This means that the turntables can also be connected to amplifiers that do not have a phono input. The output can be adjusted in three stages.

The Bluetooth transmission works with aptX, but not with AAC or LDAC. In order for the music to sound good wirelessly, you need headphones or a wireless speaker that supports aptX. In addition to aptX, the new models also support the aptX-Adaptive codec, which has a variable bit rate, a higher maximum rate and more efficient compression.

The two models look very similar.

Source: Sony

This is the PS-LX5BT, above is the PS-LX3BT.

Source: Sony

Differences between the models

The differences between the PS-LX3BT and the slightly more expensive PS-LX5BT are not too great. The cinch cable of the PS-LX3BT is permanently connected to the device, while the PS-LX5BT has gold-plated cinch sockets to which you can connect your own cable. It also has a heavier rubber anti-slip mat. The pickup is obviously different too, but Sony doesn't provide any further details.

Both models will be available from February 2026. The predecessor Sony PS-LX310BT, which is currently still available, will no longer be produced. The recommended retail prices are 299 francs or euros for the LX3BT and 399 francs or euros for the LX5BT.

Header image: Sony

