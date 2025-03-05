News + Trends 0 0

Stair gate tested: two are great, many are too weak

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 5.3.2025

They should protect small children from falling down the stairs and also be stable and easy to use. However, not all models meet the test requirements of the "Consumentenbond", the Dutch partner organisation of "Stiftung Warentest".

As soon as their baby becomes mobile, parents see their own home with different eyes. Edges and steps of all kinds are suddenly potential dangers. Stair gates provide a remedy. They limit the range of action of small children up to the age of two - and thus ensure safe discovery tours.

How were they tested ?

"Consumentenbond" tested various stair gates. Safety aspects were rated at 60 per cent, user-friendliness at 25 per cent, installation at ten per cent and dismantling at five per cent. Some points were tested even more rigorously than required by the EN 1930:2011 safety standard: for example, an impact test was carried out with 25 instead of the usual ten kilograms and the lock was opened 500 times instead of 300 times.

The safety gates must be firmly anchored so that they can withstand an impact (or tantrum) and they must not be able to be opened or overcome by small children. In addition, they should not be designed in such a way that there is a risk of entrapment or that it is unclear whether the lock is closed or open. On top of this, the gate should ideally be easy for adults to install and operate with one hand. That's a lot of wishes at once, which not all products were able to fulfil.

Which models were convincing, which were not

The two test winners have one thing in common: they are not clamped between the walls, but firmly screwed in place. The Safety 1st Wall Fix can also be operated with one hand, is not a tripping hazard due to its design without a floor strut and, depending on the installation, can be opened in both directions or only in one direction.

The Kidsriver Basic model, which is not available from Galaxus, came out on top as the price-performance winner. It is also screwed on and is easy for adults to use.

Some products were labelled "not recommended" by "Consumentenbond". From the "Galaxus" range, this applies to these models Hauck Stop N Safe 2, Safety 1st Auto-Close and Safety 1st Flat Step. The entire list of non-recommended stair gates can be found here.

What are the main criticisms?

The biggest sticking point was the severe impact test with 25 kilograms, in which 70 per cent of the stair gates in question opened or even broke. 17 per cent gave way at just 10 kilograms.

Other problems included openings that were too large for children to squeeze through or get stuck in. Or simple locks that even small children can open.

What is the advice of the Accident Prevention Advice Centre (BFU) ?

The BFU points out that only safety gates with the standard designation EN 1930 comply with the current safety recommendations and gives further tips on what you should look out for when buying a stair gate and when using it.

Safety gates should have a childproof double locking system

An automatic locking system is recommended.

The safety gate should be designed in such a way that it cannot be climbed over.

Guard rails with crossbars at the bottom are a tripping hazard and should not be installed at the top of the stairs.

Parents should not install the gate so that the door can be opened towards the stairs.

