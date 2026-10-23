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Star Wars beats Magic at the first TCG Awards

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 23.10.2026

At the first TCG Awards, "Star Wars: Unlimited" takes home four prizes. For the main award, "Magic" and "One Piece" come away empty-handed. The result is based on a fan vote.

«Magic: The Gathering», «One Piece», or «Star Wars: Unlimited»? These three trading card games were the finalists for the grand prize at the first TCG Awards. The Star Wars game from Fantasy Flight Games won. The award ceremony took place on October 22nd as part of SPIEL Essen.

According to Asmodee, which owns Fantasy Flight Games, three additional awards were won. «Star Wars: Unlimited» also won as «Newcomer of the Year». The set «A Lawless Time» took home the «Set of the Year» award, and the Galactic Championships in Las Vegas won for best event.

«Star Wars: Unlimited» wins the «Game of the Year» grand prize in Essen.

Source: Asmodee

In «Star Wars: Unlimited», you build a deck and try to destroy your opponent's base. In the action phase, you take turns after each action. For example, you play a card or attack with a unit. Battles with characters and starships from the Star Wars universe take place on the ground and in space.

Four awards from the community

The community decides on all four awards. This also applies to «Game of the Year», the trading card game of the year. Fans were first able to nominate their favorites. From the valid suggestions, the five most mentioned in each community category were then put to a vote.

Group photo with the awards for «Star Wars: Unlimited» at the first TCG Awards.

Source: Asmodee

A professional jury decides on the awards for brand partnerships, marketing campaigns, and services.

How much does the new award tell us?

The TCG Awards are backed by the Card Sports League and Hana Sports & Entertainment in partnership with Merz Verlag, which organizes SPIEL Essen. In total, the new award presents prizes in 13 categories. In addition to games, it also considers things like game stores, illustrations, and projects for greater inclusion.

The victory against «Magic» and «One Piece» shows that «Star Wars: Unlimited» is well-received by the participants of this vote. A ranking of the entire trading card market cannot be derived from this. Asmodee does not disclose the number of voters or the lead over the other nominees.

Do you play «Star Wars: Unlimited»? Would you have also given the game the grand prize, or is another one your favorite?

Header image: Asmodée

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