Steam cleaner check: What are the new mops good for?

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 5.3.2025

No more scrubbing? Steam cleaners promise clean floors without chemicals, but with minimal water consumption. But how useful are they really?

The team from Test-Achats in Belgium scrutinised 16 stick steam cleaners

The majority of the models tested disappointed the experts: many appliances had major problems removing dried-on dirt. Stiftung Warentest has taken up the test and now reports on it.

Modern mops have an integrated water tank and generate hot steam to remove dirt from sealed surfaces. A microfibre cloth, which is attached over the nozzle, picks up the dirt. The cloths are washable and can be used several times.

The appliances tested are equipped with a mop for hard floors as standard. Many models are also suitable for carpeted floors, provided they are fitted with an appropriate carpet attachment, which is either included in the scope of delivery or available as an accessory.

The test winner is Kärcher

The test winner was the Kärcher SC 2 Upright. It impressed with thorough and streak-free cleaning. The appliance is particularly suitable for tiles, sealed wooden and laminate floors. The test team also appreciated the individually adjustable steam volume. We have the cleaner in our range.

Although the competitors often scored highly in terms of handling and durability, they were weaker when it came to cleaning. When it came to removing muddy footprints, mustard or jam residue, wiping was not as easy as the products promise. But they do remove soap and limescale effectively.

Vapour cleaners need care

Regular descaling is essential for steam cleaners. The test winner from Kärcher requires a special cartridge that needs to be replaced two to four times a year. The appliance therefore incurs follow-up costs.

The test comes to the conclusion that the classic mop - i.e. manual operation with muscle power - with a good all-purpose cleaner often remains the better and more cost-effective solution. The experts also see cordless vacuum mops as an alternative. They work without steam, but also without a cable. However, they are only suitable for hard floors.

