Nastyaofly / Shutterstock
News + Trends
20

Steam straighteners tested: four out of eight models fail

Stephan Lamprecht
28.3.2025
Translation: machine translated

Stiftung Warentest tested eight steam straighteners (also known as "steamers"). Only one appliance received the rating "good", four models failed completely and received the rating "poor".

Steamers are designed to freshen up and smooth creased clothes. This can be particularly useful when travelling if your clothes have suffered in your suitcase. Stiftung Warentest has tested how steam smoothers perform in practice.

One clear test winner and three satisfactory appliances

The test winner was the "Tefal Access Steam Pocket DT3041", which was rated "good" (2.2). The appliance particularly impressed the test team when it came to smoothing silk. It is also quickly ready for use.

We have a similar product from the same manufacturer in our range:

The following places were taken by three devices that achieved a "satisfactory" rating.

My colleague Stephanie recently tested a straightener from the same model range as the Philipps STH:

Stephanie has also tested the Philipps STH.

This is how it was rated

The overall score was made up of four weighted categories.

  • Refreshing and smoothing (35 per cent): Experienced household experts used each appliance to process standardised creased shirts made of mixed fabrics, denim shirts and silk dresses. The smoothing result and whether the appliances left soiling on the textiles were assessed.
  • Handling (45 per cent): The quality of the instructions for use, start-up and storage, ergonomics of the appliances and operation were the deciding factors here. Heating and cooling times and the duration of steaming were also measured.
  • Durability (10 per cent): In an endurance test, the appliances had to last 80 operating hours. There was also a drop test from a height of 1.40 metres.
  • Safety, power consumption and harmful substances (10 per cent): The power consumption was determined as the annual consumption in kilowatt hours for weekly smoothing of six items of clothing. The test team also checked the electrical safety and the housing for harmful substances such as plasticisers.

These appliances disappointed

Four steamers received an "unsatisfactory" because the test appliances either failed the endurance test or left stains on clothing when smoothing. A problem that persisted even after descaling the appliances.

Russell Hobbs Steam Brush Steam Genie 2 in 1 1700 W (1700 W, 20 g/min)
Clothes steamers
EUR48,71

Russell Hobbs Steam Brush Steam Genie 2 in 1 1700 W

1700 W, 20 g/min

The "Koenic KGS 1524" is also "unsatisfactory", but we do not have it in our range.

The test report can be read for a fee here.

Header image: Nastyaofly / Shutterstock

2 people like this article

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Stiftung Warentest tests kettles: even inexpensive models are convincing

    by Stephan Lamprecht

  • News + Trends

    Steam cleaner check: What are the new mops good for?

    by Stephan Lamprecht

  • Guide

    7 common mistakes to avoid when using a clothes steamer

    by Stephanie Vinzens

Comments

Avatar