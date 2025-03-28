News + Trends 2

Steam straighteners tested: four out of eight models fail

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 28.3.2025

Stiftung Warentest tested eight steam straighteners (also known as "steamers"). Only one appliance received the rating "good", four models failed completely and received the rating "poor".

Steamers are designed to freshen up and smooth creased clothes. This can be particularly useful when travelling if your clothes have suffered in your suitcase. Stiftung Warentest has tested how steam smoothers perform in practice.

One clear test winner and three satisfactory appliances

The test winner was the "Tefal Access Steam Pocket DT3041", which was rated "good" (2.2). The appliance particularly impressed the test team when it came to smoothing silk. It is also quickly ready for use.

Clothes steamers EUR 51,09 Tefal Access Steam Pocket DT3030 1300 W, 19 g/min 44

The following places were taken by three devices that achieved a "satisfactory" rating.

Clothes steamers EUR 47,72 Philips 3000 series STH3020/11 1000 W, 20 g/min 194 Clothes steamers EUR 43,72 Grundig ST 7950 1600 W, 25 g/min 66 Clothes steamers EUR 89,90 Philips Laundry steamer STH7060/80 1500 W 3

This is how it was rated

The overall score was made up of four weighted categories.

Refreshing and smoothing (35 per cent): Experienced household experts used each appliance to process standardised creased shirts made of mixed fabrics, denim shirts and silk dresses. The smoothing result and whether the appliances left soiling on the textiles were assessed.

Experienced household experts used each appliance to process standardised creased shirts made of mixed fabrics, denim shirts and silk dresses. The smoothing result and whether the appliances left soiling on the textiles were assessed. Handling (45 per cent): The quality of the instructions for use, start-up and storage, ergonomics of the appliances and operation were the deciding factors here. Heating and cooling times and the duration of steaming were also measured.

The quality of the instructions for use, start-up and storage, ergonomics of the appliances and operation were the deciding factors here. Heating and cooling times and the duration of steaming were also measured. Durability (10 per cent): In an endurance test, the appliances had to last 80 operating hours. There was also a drop test from a height of 1.40 metres.

In an endurance test, the appliances had to last 80 operating hours. There was also a drop test from a height of 1.40 metres. Safety, power consumption and harmful substances (10 per cent): The power consumption was determined as the annual consumption in kilowatt hours for weekly smoothing of six items of clothing. The test team also checked the electrical safety and the housing for harmful substances such as plasticisers.

These appliances disappointed

Four steamers received an "unsatisfactory" because the test appliances either failed the endurance test or left stains on clothing when smoothing. A problem that persisted even after descaling the appliances.

Clothes steamers EUR 48,71 Russell Hobbs Steam Brush Steam Genie 2 in 1 1700 W 1700 W, 20 g/min 58 Clothes steamers EUR 62,60 Braun QuickStyle 7 GS 7077 BK 1600 W, 35 g/min 10 Clothes steamers EUR 68,28 Tefal Steam Straightener DT8270 2000 W, 30 g/min 45

The "Koenic KGS 1524" is also "unsatisfactory", but we do not have it in our range.

