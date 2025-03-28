Steam straighteners tested: four out of eight models fail

Tefal Access Steam Pocket DT3030
1300 W, 19 g/min
Stiftung Warentest tested eight steam straighteners (also known as "steamers"). Only one appliance received the rating "good", four models failed completely and received the rating "poor".
Steamers are designed to freshen up and smooth creased clothes. This can be particularly useful when travelling if your clothes have suffered in your suitcase. Stiftung Warentest has tested how steam smoothers perform in practice.
The test winner was the "Tefal Access Steam Pocket DT3041", which was rated "good" (2.2). The appliance particularly impressed the test team when it came to smoothing silk. It is also quickly ready for use.
The following places were taken by three devices that achieved a "satisfactory" rating.
Philips 3000 series STH3020/11
1000 W, 20 g/min
Grundig ST 7950
1600 W, 25 g/min
Philips Laundry steamer STH7060/80
1500 W
The overall score was made up of four weighted categories.
Four steamers received an "unsatisfactory" because the test appliances either failed the endurance test or left stains on clothing when smoothing. A problem that persisted even after descaling the appliances.
Russell Hobbs Steam Brush Steam Genie 2 in 1 1700 W
1700 W, 20 g/min
Braun QuickStyle 7 GS 7077 BK
1600 W, 35 g/min
Tefal Steam Straightener DT8270
2000 W, 30 g/min
The "Koenic KGS 1524" is also "unsatisfactory", but we do not have it in our range.
