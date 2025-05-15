News + Trends 0 0

Steiff turns Batman and Superman into cuddly toys

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 15.5.2025

Two new plush figures from Steiff show: Superheroes can be soft too. The new DC collection brings Batman and Superman into the Teddy universe - and into the cart for less than 50 francs.

Batman in a grey suit, Superman with a red cape: two superheroes as we know them. Only this time they're not in a film, but in a child's bedroom. Made of plush, 30 centimetres tall, with a button in their ear: Steiff is bringing the DC heroes onto the market as teddy bears.

I am Batman

The Batman teddy bear wears a grey suit with an embroidered logo, a yellow belt, black gloves and a cape. Unlike many Batman fan merchandise items, the design remains simple: instead of a mask or a grim look, there is the classic teddy bear face - round, friendly and with black button eyes.

Stuffed animals Steiff Batman teddy bear colourful 29 cm

The man of steel

The Superman bear comes in a familiar look: blue outfit, red cape, yellow belt appliqué and the iconic «S» symbol. Here, too, the focus is on a child-appropriate depiction with familiar details, but without any martial exaggeration. The cape is made of smooth, red fabric and contrasts with the rest of the material. Both bears have the familiar «button in the ear» and the Steiff fabric flag.

Stuffed animals Steiff Superman teddy bear colourful 29 cm

The teddies are made of 100% polyester and are washable at 30 degrees. With a price of less than 50 francs each, they are in the range of regular toys and well below the typical Steiff collector's price. Limited editions, serial numbers or elaborate packaging have been deliberately avoided: The box is simple and there are no collector's extras.

It remains to be seen whether the combination of cuddly toy and comic figure will catch on. One thing is clear: Steiff is opening up to a new audience here, but remains restrained in its design. The superheroes look less like action figures and more like bears to love.

Header image: Steiff

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







