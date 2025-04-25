News + Trends 0 0

"Stiftung Warentest": Most garden trampolines are good - only jumping is dangerous

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 25.4.2025

Children's hearts leap for joy as soon as there is a trampoline in the garden. Stiftung Warentest" tested eleven models for fabric and springs and found many to be "good". If something goes wrong, it is rarely the gymnastics equipment that is to blame.

I love «Stiftung Warentest» for the sacred seriousness with which it scrutinises products. Whether it's a washing machine, rice cooker or nose hair remover - once the editorial team has picked a topic, it feels like it's about the most pressing question facing humanity.

When I think of the current trampoline test, I imagine a horde of grey-haired check shirt wearers in test smocks doing somersaults and taking notes. But far from it: the models currently being tested were jumped on by «five athletic men and women» (weight: 48 to 80 kilograms) according to a «set jump plan». Did it look that nice?

Probably not, even though «different landing variants» were part of the test. The jumpers rated the access, the jumping experience and the feeling of safety. Overall, the test subjects' judgement accounts for 35 per cent of the overall rating.

Norms, fog, catch points

The remaining 65 per cent is very German: DIN standards, dangers from «catch points for the head or fingers», tear tests, judgements from experts in use and assembly instructions, salty test chamber mist - all these questions where we normal people simply look at the scores. This is how the aspects were weighted:

Safety (25 per cent)

Handling (25 per cent)

Processing (10 per cent)

Pollutants (5 per cent)

Now then, let's jump to the results.

The «very good» test winner

A model called «Fantastic Trampoline» shouldn't allow itself to be put to shame. And it doesn't. On the contrary: it is the only one with an overall rating of «very good» (1.4). This is very good, as it is one of the more expensive of the eleven trampolines tested.

Trampoline Hudora Fantastic Complete Max 300 330 cm

The «good» nine

The Crivit garden trampoline from Lidl («good»/1.6) leads the field, a model that you won't find at Galaxus. But at Lidl. It is followed by the Berg Favorit Regular 330 and Salta Premium Black Edition with «good» (1.8).

Trampoline BERG Favorit Regular + Safety Net Comfort 330 cm 1 Trampoline Salta Premium 366 cm 258

These are followed by three trampolines that are also «good» (1.9) and cheaper. We have Decathlon's Domyos and Exit's Silhouette, for example. The testers had more jumping fun with the Exit model. In this category, it received the same rating as Hudora's Fantastic Trampoline 300V, which also achieved an overall score of 1.9. Not to be confused with the test winner. It was not rated quite as fantastically as its sister model in any category.

Trampoline Domyos Trampoline with safety net Assembly without tools - 360 Trampoline Exit Silhouette 305 cm 84 Trampoline Hudora Fantastic Trampoline 300V 300 cm 10

«Good» The Salta Comfort Edition 305 with a score of 2.0 (not available from Galaxus) and the Exit Elegant Premium Deluxe (2.4) are also good. Despite the premium name, it was rated worst by the jump crew.

Trampoline Exit Elegant Premium Deluxe 305 cm 18

The bottom of the league

I'll spare you the Zero Gravity Ultima 4 Black Edition («satisfactory»/2.6) because it's not available from Galaxus. The Kettler Jump 305 received a «poor» in terms of handling and had a high, albeit permitted, level of harmful substances in the jumping mat. The workmanship is also not particularly good. All in all, it received a «poor» (5.0). And here it is!

Trampoline Kettler Jump 305 cm

The last word in wisdom: jumping is dangerous

Even the best trampoline does not ensure that children jump safely on it. On the contrary. The accident rate on gymnastics equipment is very high. Stiftung Warentest also points this out, along with the most important rules of behaviour

The trauma surgeon in the article linked below advises: You shouldn't buy a trampoline before your child is 8 years old. And only one child should jump on it at a time. In 68 per cent of the 40,000 trampoline accidents in Germany every year, there was a crash between the jumpers. That could have been avoided.

Guide Trauma surgeon on 5 things you should never do with children by Katja Fischer

Should have. Should have. Would have. Life doesn't take place in the subjunctive, and in reality it often looks like two, three or four children are crawling onto the jumping mat at the same time. The only time there is a proper queue is when an adult is watching over it - or Homer Simpson collects an entrance fee.

Header image: Shutterstock/Kozub Vasyl

