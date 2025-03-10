Stiftung Warentest tests kettles: even inexpensive models are convincing

Severin WK 3410
1 l
Stiftung Warentest tested 15 appliances: 13 kettles and two hot water dispensers. The result: ten of the tested kettles were rated "good", the other five were rated "satisfactory".
The test field of Stiftung Warentest consisted of three categories:
The appliances with temperature selection are on average almost twice as expensive as simple kettles. In return, they usually offer a display and between four and 13 adjustable temperatures.
Two models shared first place with a score of 2.0 among the cookers with temperature control. The Rommelsbacher Sunny heated one litre of water the fastest. It impressed the test team with a rating of "very good" (1.5) in the "cooking and keeping warm" category and offers six selectable temperatures. Unfortunately, we no longer have it on sale at the moment.
We do not carry the kettle from the "WMF Küchenminis" series, which also received a 2.0 rating and was praised for its keep-warm function and temperature control. It can also heat small quantities (200 millilitres).
In the simple kettles without extras, two models also came out on top with a score of 2.2.
The Severin WK 3410 was the most energy-efficient kettle and also one of the cheapest in the test field.
The testers particularly liked the handling of the Bosch MyMoment, which received the same score, with very precise dosing. Unfortunately, we do not have it in our range.
The two hot water dispensers from Caso Design and ProfiCook scored 2.7. The testers found aluminium in their brewing water in quantities above the limit value of the German Drinking Water Ordinance. Although the values were still below the requirements of the Council of Europe, the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment advises against preparing herbal teas with such appliances. The reason: herbal teas can contain pathogens that are not killed when heated.
The overall score is made up of five weighted criteria.
In addition, a laboratory determined whether the boiled water contained aluminium, chromium, cadmium, copper, nickel, tin or bisphenol A.
A few weeks ago, K-Tipp also tested kettles. In this test, the safety aspect obviously plays a much stronger role, as my colleague Patrick reports.
The cheapest kettle tested was from Silver Crest. With a score of 3.0, it received the worst rating among the classic kettles. We do not carry this appliance. The other simple kettles that were rated "good" or "satisfactory" due to rounding off the score are:
Braun WK 1500 BK
1.70 l
Philips 3000 Series HD9318/20
1.70 l, EU version
In addition, the Russell Hobbs Matte Black model, which we do not carry in our range.
These kettles with temperature control achieved at least a satisfactory score:
Caso Wk 2200
1.70 l
Proficook WKS1167G
1.50 l
Proficook PC-WKS 1243 black.
1.70 l
According to the test report, you can disregard the electricity costs when choosing an electric kettle. Although the boiling times of the appliances vary considerably (between two and a half and four minutes), they all consume a similar amount of energy for four litres of water a day.
So you can make your decision based on other criteria such as appearance or extras. Such as tea strainers that you can attach directly.
This article has no likes yet.
Hamburger, bookworm, ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering with his smart home. Interested in DIY, outdoor, fashion and cosmetics.