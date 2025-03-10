News + Trends 0 0

Stiftung Warentest tests kettles: even inexpensive models are convincing

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 10.3.2025

Stiftung Warentest tested 15 appliances: 13 kettles and two hot water dispensers. The result: ten of the tested kettles were rated "good", the other five were rated "satisfactory".

The test field of Stiftung Warentest consisted of three categories:

seven kettles with temperature control and keep-warm function

six simple kettles without additional functions

two hot water dispensers

The appliances with temperature selection are on average almost twice as expensive as simple kettles. In return, they usually offer a display and between four and 13 adjustable temperatures.

The test winners

Two models shared first place with a score of 2.0 among the cookers with temperature control. The Rommelsbacher Sunny heated one litre of water the fastest. It impressed the test team with a rating of "very good" (1.5) in the "cooking and keeping warm" category and offers six selectable temperatures. Unfortunately, we no longer have it on sale at the moment.

We do not carry the kettle from the "WMF Küchenminis" series, which also received a 2.0 rating and was praised for its keep-warm function and temperature control. It can also heat small quantities (200 millilitres).

In the simple kettles without extras, two models also came out on top with a score of 2.2.

The Severin WK 3410 was the most energy-efficient kettle and also one of the cheapest in the test field.

Electric kettles EUR 27,48 Severin WK 3410 1 l 9

The testers particularly liked the handling of the Bosch MyMoment, which received the same score, with very precise dosing. Unfortunately, we do not have it in our range.

Hot water dispenser only with "satisfactory"

The two hot water dispensers from Caso Design and ProfiCook scored 2.7. The testers found aluminium in their brewing water in quantities above the limit value of the German Drinking Water Ordinance. Although the values were still below the requirements of the Council of Europe, the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment advises against preparing herbal teas with such appliances. The reason: herbal teas can contain pathogens that are not killed when heated.

How it was tested

The overall score is made up of five weighted criteria.

Cooking and keeping warm (35 per cent): When tested, the appliances had to heat different amounts of water from 15 to 95 degrees. The test team determined the time to boiling and the time between boiling and switching off. For appliances with temperature selection, the accuracy of the control was included in the assessment.

Handling (40 per cent): Five laypersons tested the use (switching, filling and pouring as well as cleaning).

Environmental properties (20 per cent): Here, energy consumption in a scenario with four litres of water per day per year and standby consumption tipped the scales.

Safety (5 per cent): Electrical safety, measurement of surface temperatures and risk of scalding were on the test schedule.

In addition, a laboratory determined whether the boiled water contained aluminium, chromium, cadmium, copper, nickel, tin or bisphenol A.

A few weeks ago, K-Tipp also tested kettles. In this test, the safety aspect obviously plays a much stronger role, as my colleague Patrick reports.

Best of the rest

The cheapest kettle tested was from Silver Crest. With a score of 3.0, it received the worst rating among the classic kettles. We do not carry this appliance. The other simple kettles that were rated "good" or "satisfactory" due to rounding off the score are:

Electric kettles EUR 34,20 Braun WK 1500 BK 1.70 l 5 Electric kettles EUR 38,61 Philips 3000 Series HD9318/20 1.70 l, EU version 45

In addition, the Russell Hobbs Matte Black model, which we do not carry in our range.

These kettles with temperature control achieved at least a satisfactory score:

According to the test report, you can disregard the electricity costs when choosing an electric kettle. Although the boiling times of the appliances vary considerably (between two and a half and four minutes), they all consume a similar amount of energy for four litres of water a day.

So you can make your decision based on other criteria such as appearance or extras. Such as tea strainers that you can attach directly.

Header image: Gleb Paniotov / Unsplash.com

