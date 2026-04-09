Summer trend? The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool blows air into your face

Aiolos by Schönenberger PANTOU hand fan F3 blue
30 dB
Dyson picks up on a summer trend from Asia with the HushJet Mini Cool: The device is a mini fan with a rechargeable battery that blows a gentle breeze in your face - whether you're at a festival, at the lake or in the office.
You can see them everywhere in Asia, and now Dyson is bringing the portable mini fans to us. At least the English manufacturer is making them visible in this country for the first time with targeted marketing.
The concept behind the new HushJet Mini Cool is very simple: the 212 grammes fan generates a targeted airflow that can be adjusted to five different strengths.
You can see this well in this video, in which cotton wool is held in the air at the strongest level - and even short interruptions do not cause it to fall. Dyson states that the airflow is strong up to 25 metres per second and that the motor manages 65,000 revolutions per minute.
During my first hands-on session, I was able to blow on the HushJet Mini with complete focus. Thanks to the integrated rechargeable battery, this should be possible for up to six hours, but the device can also be operated directly from the mains. However, it is not completely quiet - 52 to 72.5 decibels, depending on the air volume, according to the manufacturer.
I can either hold the fan in my hand or hang it around my neck with the supplied strap and adjust the nozzle so that I am gently blown on. A desktop charging station is also included so that I can use the HushJet Mini on my office desk, for example.
As an extra, Dyson offers a universal holder to attach the fan to the handle of prams, bicycles or elsewhere, for example. A clip for bags or jackets will also be launched on the market.
The HushJet is available for 99 francs (recommended retail price) in the colours red, blue and white. It is not yet clear when it will be available in our shop.
If you are looking for cheaper mini fans for travelling, you will definitely find alternatives.
Aiolos by Schönenberger PANTOU hand fan F3 blue
30 dB
Jisulife Handventilator Life10S Blau
50 dB
Kica FeiyuTech JetFan Mini Multifunktionsgebläse – Schwarz
Gadgets are my passion - whether you need them for the home office, for the household, for sport and pleasure or for the smart home. Or, of course, for the big hobby next to the family, namely fishing.
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