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Summer trend? The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool blows air into your face

Dyson picks up on a summer trend from Asia with the HushJet Mini Cool: The device is a mini fan with a rechargeable battery that blows a gentle breeze in your face - whether you're at a festival, at the lake or in the office.

You can see them everywhere in Asia, and now Dyson is bringing the portable mini fans to us. At least the English manufacturer is making them visible in this country for the first time with targeted marketing.

The airflow keeps cotton wool in the air

The concept behind the new HushJet Mini Cool is very simple: the 212 grammes fan generates a targeted airflow that can be adjusted to five different strengths.

On the lower three levels, the airflow is very pleasant on the face.

You can see this well in this video, in which cotton wool is held in the air at the strongest level - and even short interruptions do not cause it to fall. Dyson states that the airflow is strong up to 25 metres per second and that the motor manages 65,000 revolutions per minute.

Hang around the neck or place on the office desk

During my first hands-on session, I was able to blow on the HushJet Mini with complete focus. Thanks to the integrated rechargeable battery, this should be possible for up to six hours, but the device can also be operated directly from the mains. However, it is not completely quiet - 52 to 72.5 decibels, depending on the air volume, according to the manufacturer.

The air flow can be precisely adjusted via the nozzle.

I can either hold the fan in my hand or hang it around my neck with the supplied strap and adjust the nozzle so that I am gently blown on. A desktop charging station is also included so that I can use the HushJet Mini on my office desk, for example.

As an extra, Dyson offers a universal holder to attach the fan to the handle of prams, bicycles or elsewhere, for example. A clip for bags or jackets will also be launched on the market.

The Dyson blows in five stages for up to six hours.

The HushJet is available for 99 francs (recommended retail price) in the colours red, blue and white. It is not yet clear when it will be available in our shop.

If you are looking for cheaper mini fans for travelling, you will definitely find alternatives.

Fan Aiolos by Schönenberger PANTOU hand fan F3 blue 30 dB 85 Fan EUR 43,90 Jisulife Handventilator Life10S Blau 50 dB 2 Fan EUR 38,90 Kica FeiyuTech JetFan Mini Multifunktionsgebläse – Schwarz Fan Aiolos by Schönenberger PANTOU hand fan F3 blue 30 dB 85 Fan EUR 43,90 Jisulife Handventilator Life10S Blau 50 dB 2 Fan EUR 38,90 Kica FeiyuTech JetFan Mini Multifunktionsgebläse – Schwarz

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