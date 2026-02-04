News + Trends 5 0

Suunto presents a special edition of the "Vertical 2" for its 90th birthday

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 4.2.2026

The Finnish company Suunto started out 90 years ago with an extremely robust compass. Since then, it has established itself as one of the leading suppliers of sports and diving watches. There is a special edition of the "Vertical 2" to mark the anniversary.

It was 1936 - long before smartphones, GPS or satellite communication made their debut. Back then, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen developed a stable, liquid-filled compass. It was intended to provide orientation in Finland's harsh nature and icy temperatures.

Those were the days: Suunto's compass was a real innovation 90 years ago.

Source: Suunto

Jumping back in time to the year 2026, Suunto is launching a limited edition of the «Suunto Vertical 2 Titanium» to mark its 90th birthday. Only 1936 pieces will be available worldwide, corresponding to the founding year.

The watch, which will be launched on 10 March and cost around 800 francs or euros, features a design inspired by the Vector in terms of colour. It has been supplemented with a dial based on the original Suunto outdoor watches.

The Vertikal 2 is to be launched in a special edition.

Innovations in diving and outdoor sports

Back to the beginnings. After the death of the founder in 1939, who laid the foundation for a company with his compass, his wife Elli continued to run Suunto until the 1950s.

Highlights in the company's history include the «Spyder», the world's first watch-sized dive computer from 1997 and the «Vector», the first watch with an integrated altimeter, barometer, compass and thermometer, which was released in 1998.

The original Vector, whose design elements were incorporated into the special edition of the Vertical 2.

Source: Suunto

According to the company, other milestones included automatic interval detection for swimming, sprint sensor technology for cycling, recovery measurement via heart rate variability and free offline maps.

Made for outdoor adventures: Suunto specialises in sports in the mountains and underwater.

Source: Suunto

Suunto has also secured a place among the leading suppliers in diving. The Suunto Eon series has been a favourite among divers for years. With the Ocean, the company has succeeded in combining an outdoor watch and a dive computer for recreational diving. The company recently presented the Nautic, a dive computer with an extra-large Amoled display.

Header image: Suunto

