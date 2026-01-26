News + Trends 1 0

Suunto's new Nautic dive computer with extra-large Amoled display

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 26.1.2026

The new Nautic dive computer from Suunto has the largest display currently available. The smaller version, the Nautic S, is more discreet, but also promises high performance. Both were presented at the international boat show.

After years of success with the large, rectangular Eon series with illuminated LED screen, the Finnish manufacturer has now gone one better: The new Nautic has a 3.26-inch Amoled display. According to Suunto, this is currently the largest amoled dive watch display on the market.

Bright and in colour, the Nautic is designed to make diving easier.

Source: Suunto

Customisable data fields and long battery life

With a resolution of 720 x 382 pixels, the display is easy to read under various conditions. In addition, the data fields can be customised so that, for example, depth, remaining no-decompression time and ascent rate as well as any decompression times can be prominently displayed.

Despite the colour screen, the dive watch is not a battery hog: at medium brightness, the battery should last up to 120 diving hours, at night it should last around 90 hours and at full brightness up to 80 hours. Converted to one dive per week, the battery lasts up to nine months on a single charge, according to Suunto.

LED torch and tank pod connection

The Nautic is compatible with the Suunto Tank POD, which is already available, to monitor the available breathing gas. It can also be connected to the Suunto heart rate belt for diving watches. It also has an LED torch, but this does not replace a diving torch.

Thanks to the Amoled display, readability should be guaranteed in different lighting conditions.

Source: Suunto

For technical divers, the Nautic offers a range of additional features, including sidemount and trimix support as well as decompression planning tools. The next software update will also make the watch rebreather-capable.

GPS, maps and tide and weather information are integrated for dive planning.

The small Nautic S with a compact design

The Nautic S was developed for recreational divers who want a bright Amoled display in a smaller format.

The Suunto S is designed for freediving, snorkelling or for those who prefer a more discreet design.

Source: Siri Schubert

Unlike the Suunto Ocean, which offers both diving and sports watch functions, the Nautic S is designed purely for diving. It is also compatible with the Suunto Tank POD for wireless tank pressure measurement and the heart rate monitor.

The Nautic S also has a bright Amoled display.

Source: Suunto

In addition to the functions for recreational diving up to 80 metres, special features for freediving (apnoea), snorkelling and mermaiding have been integrated. According to the manufacturer, the battery life should be up to 60 hours.

The Nautic and Nautic S were developed in Finland and are also manufactured there.

The Nautic will be available from us shortly. It is not yet clear if and when the Nautic S will be in the range.

Header image: Siri Schubert

