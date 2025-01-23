Swiss books are piled up on Swiss bedside tables
Swiss books are piled up on Swiss bedside tables

Oliver Fischer
23.1.2025
Translation: machine translated

Swiss authors dominate the 2024 annual charts, with seven books from Switzerland making it into the top 10, including places 1, 2 and 4. In the previous year, there were "only" four books by Swiss authors.

Swiss women like to read Swiss authors and vice versa. This conclusion can definitely be drawn for the 2024 Swiss bestseller list. Eleven of the 20 best-selling novels were written by Swiss authors, including the first and second places and five other articles in the top 10. Some of the books were already included in the bestseller article I wrote in November:

Some well-known names are represented, such as Martin Suter, who appears twice on the list. Also popular were crime novels such as "Missing - The Anna Case" by former court reporter Christine Brand, both represented works by Graubünden native Philipp Gurt "Die Tote im St. Moritzersee" and "Bündner Blutmond", Donna Leon's 30th Commisario Brunetti "Feuerprobe" and Silvia Götschi's "Alpstein".

With five authors, Germany is the most frequently represented country on the annual bestseller list after Switzerland. Other authors come from the English-speaking world and then there is the Danish thriller grandmaster Jussi Adler-Olsen.

So, enough preamble. Here are the bestsellers in the "Fiction Hardcover 2024" category in Switzerland - and perhaps some inspiration for your next bedtime reading:

1. Christine Brand 🇨🇭

2nd Alex Capus 🇨🇭

3. Sebastian Fitzek 🇩🇪

4. Martin Suter 🇨🇭

5th Jean-Luc Bannalec 🇩🇪

6th Silvia Götschi 🇨🇭

7th Zora del Buono 🇨🇭

8th Martin Suter 🇨🇭

9th Philipp Gurt 🇨🇭

10th Hannah Grace 🇬🇧

11th Philipp Gurt 🇨🇭

12th Caroline Wahl 🇩🇪

13th Charlotte Link 🇩🇪

14th Jussi Adler-Olsen 🇩🇰

15th Donna Leon 🇨🇭/ 🇺🇸

16th Lisa Graf 🇩🇪

17th Margrit Schriber 🇨🇭

18th Lucinda Riley 🇮🇪

19th Martin Walker 🇨🇭

20th Miranda July 🇺🇸

