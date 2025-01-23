Swiss books are piled up on Swiss bedside tables

Swiss authors dominate the 2024 annual charts, with seven books from Switzerland making it into the top 10, including places 1, 2 and 4. In the previous year, there were "only" four books by Swiss authors.
Swiss women like to read Swiss authors and vice versa. This conclusion can definitely be drawn for the 2024 Swiss bestseller list. Eleven of the 20 best-selling novels were written by Swiss authors, including the first and second places and five other articles in the top 10. Some of the books were already included in the bestseller article I wrote in November:
Some well-known names are represented, such as Martin Suter, who appears twice on the list. Also popular were crime novels such as "Missing - The Anna Case" by former court reporter Christine Brand, both represented works by Graubünden native Philipp Gurt "Die Tote im St. Moritzersee" and "Bündner Blutmond", Donna Leon's 30th Commisario Brunetti "Feuerprobe" and Silvia Götschi's "Alpstein".
With five authors, Germany is the most frequently represented country on the annual bestseller list after Switzerland. Other authors come from the English-speaking world and then there is the Danish thriller grandmaster Jussi Adler-Olsen.
So, enough preamble. Here are the bestsellers in the "Fiction Hardcover 2024" category in Switzerland - and perhaps some inspiration for your next bedtime reading: