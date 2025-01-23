Swiss books are piled up on Swiss bedside tables

Swiss authors dominate the 2024 annual charts, with seven books from Switzerland making it into the top 10, including places 1, 2 and 4. In the previous year, there were "only" four books by Swiss authors.

Swiss women like to read Swiss authors and vice versa. This conclusion can definitely be drawn for the 2024 Swiss bestseller list. Eleven of the 20 best-selling novels were written by Swiss authors, including the first and second places and five other articles in the top 10. Some of the books were already included in the bestseller article I wrote in November:

Some well-known names are represented, such as Martin Suter, who appears twice on the list. Also popular were crime novels such as "Missing - The Anna Case" by former court reporter Christine Brand, both represented works by Graubünden native Philipp Gurt "Die Tote im St. Moritzersee" and "Bündner Blutmond", Donna Leon's 30th Commisario Brunetti "Feuerprobe" and Silvia Götschi's "Alpstein".

With five authors, Germany is the most frequently represented country on the annual bestseller list after Switzerland. Other authors come from the English-speaking world and then there is the Danish thriller grandmaster Jussi Adler-Olsen.

So, enough preamble. Here are the bestsellers in the "Fiction Hardcover 2024" category in Switzerland - and perhaps some inspiration for your next bedtime reading:

1. Christine Brand 🇨🇭

Fiction Missing - The Anna case German, Christine Brand, 2024

Fiction Missing - The Anna case German, Christine Brand, 2024

Thriller

2nd Alex Capus 🇨🇭

Fiction The little house on the sunny slope German, Alex Capus, 2024

Fiction The little house on the sunny slope German, Alex Capus, 2024

Autobiographical literary novel

3. Sebastian Fitzek 🇩🇪

Fiction The calendar girl German, Sebastian Fitzek, 2024 2

Fiction The calendar girl German, Sebastian Fitzek, 2024 2

Thriller

4. Martin Suter 🇨🇭

Fiction Allmen and Mr Weynfeldt German, Martin Suter, 2024 1

Fiction Allmen and Mr Weynfeldt German, Martin Suter, 2024 1

Thriller

5th Jean-Luc Bannalec 🇩🇪

Fiction Breton longing German, Jean-Luc Bannalec, 2024

Fiction Breton longing German, Jean-Luc Bannalec, 2024

Thriller

6th Silvia Götschi 🇨🇭

Fiction Alpstein German, Silvia Gochi, 2024

Fiction Alpstein German, Silvia Gochi, 2024

Thriller

7th Zora del Buono 🇨🇭

Fiction Because of him German, Zora del Buono, 2024

Fiction Because of him German, Zora del Buono, 2024

Autobiographical novel

8th Martin Suter 🇨🇭

Fiction Melody German, Martin Suter, 2023 3

Fiction Melody German, Martin Suter, 2023 3

Thriller

9th Philipp Gurt 🇨🇭

Fiction The dead woman in Lake St. Moritz German, Philipp Belt, 2024 1

Fiction The dead woman in Lake St. Moritz German, Philipp Belt, 2024 1

Thriller

10th Hannah Grace 🇬🇧

Fiction Icebreaker German, Hannah Grace, 2023 2

Fiction Icebreaker German, Hannah Grace, 2023 2

Romance novel

11th Philipp Gurt 🇨🇭

Fiction Graubünden blood moon German, Philipp Belt, 2024

Fiction Graubünden blood moon German, Philipp Belt, 2024

Thriller

12th Caroline Wahl 🇩🇪

Fiction Windstärke 17 German, Caroline Wahl, 2024

Fiction Windstärke 17 German, Caroline Wahl, 2024

Coming-of-age novel

13th Charlotte Link 🇩🇪

Fiction Dark water German, Charlotte Link, 2024 3

Fiction Dark water German, Charlotte Link, 2024 3

Thriller

14th Jussi Adler-Olsen 🇩🇰

Fiction Betrayed German, Jussi Eagle-Olsen, 2024

Fiction Betrayed German, Jussi Eagle-Olsen, 2024

Thriller

15th Donna Leon 🇨🇭/ 🇺🇸

Fiction Trial by fire German, Werner Schmitz, Donna Leon, 2024

Fiction Trial by fire German, Werner Schmitz, Donna Leon, 2024

Thriller

16th Lisa Graf 🇩🇪

Fiction Lindt & Sprüngli (Lindt & Sprüngli Saga 1) German, Lisa Graf, 2024

Fiction Lindt & Sprüngli (Lindt & Sprüngli Saga 1) German, Lisa Graf, 2024

Biographical/historical novel

17th Margrit Schriber 🇨🇭

Fiction The embroiderer German, Margrit Schriber, 2024

Fiction The embroiderer German, Margrit Schriber, 2024

Biographical/historical novel

18th Lucinda Riley 🇮🇪

Fiction Das Mädchen aus Yorkshire German, Lucinda Riley., 2024

Fiction Das Mädchen aus Yorkshire German, Lucinda Riley., 2024

Family/generational novel

19th Martin Walker 🇨🇭

Fiction At the Château German, Martin Walker, Michael Windgassen, Johannes Steck, 2024

Fiction At the Château German, Martin Walker, Michael Windgassen, Johannes Steck, 2024

Thriller

20th Miranda July 🇺🇸

Fiction On all fours German, Miranda July, 2024

Fiction On all fours German, Miranda July, 2024

Women's novel (for lack of a better term)