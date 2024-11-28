Swiss publisher AT Verlag wins the cookery book prize

The Swiss publisher AT Verlag has dusted off no fewer than twelve medals at the "German Cookbook Prize 2024". The winners include star chefs Andreas Caminada and Tanja Grandits. But a Galaxus author can also look forward to a prize.

The "German Cookbook Award" is something like the Oscar for cookery books in German-speaking countries. A jury selects the winners of the year in 26 categories ranging from "Alpine" to "Wild". The Swiss publisher AT Verlag, which specialises in cookery books, received twelve awards this year. Only DK Verlag has won more medals with 13 awards in 2024.

Gold

Claudio Del Principe and Andreas Caminada, two well-known cookery book authors, received the gold award. The book "Vilnius" by Denise Snieguole Wachter, which focuses on the rather unknown cuisine of Lithuania, is exciting.

Guidebooks alla buona German, 2024, Claudio Del Principe Guidebooks Pure depth German, 2023, Andrew Caminada 3 Guidebooks Malaysia German, 2024, Manuela Rüther, Christopher Aziz Krebs Guidebooks Delicious. Tasty. Vegan German, 2024, Carlo Cao Guidebooks Vilnius German, 2024, Denise Snieguolė Wachter, Dovalde Butenaite, Maria Grossmann

Silver

Congratulations to my podcast partner and Galaxus author Judith Erdin on her silver medal! Her new book is really great, I've already baked several loaves from it. The book by star chef Tanja Grandits has already been recommended to me several times and the standard work "Sauces" is at the top of my wish list.

Guidebooks Dein bestes Brot über Nacht German, 2024, Judith Erdin 1 Guidebooks Simply Tanja German, 2023, Lukas Lienhard, Sanna Andrée-Müller, Tanja Grandits 4 Guidebooks Sauces German, 2024, Gorm Wisweh, Melanie Schirdewahn, David Bering Guidebooks Dein bestes Brot über Nacht German, 2024, Judith Erdin 1 Guidebooks Simply Tanja German, 2023, Lukas Lienhard, Sanna Andrée-Müller, Tanja Grandits 4 Guidebooks Sauces German, 2024, Gorm Wisweh, Melanie Schirdewahn, David Bering

Bronze

Donna Hay is like the grande dame of cookery writers. Is there anyone who doesn't have one of her books on their shelf? The trend topic of non-alcoholic drinks takes the cake here in the drinks category. Ann-Katrin Weber dedicates her book to another perennial favourite: "Greens and Grains".

Guidebooks Greens & Grains German, 2024, Anne-Catrin Weber Guidebooks Alcohol-free German, 2023, Nicole Klauss Guidebooks From simple to brilliant - even more favourite dishes German, 2024, Donna Hay, Chris Court, Katrin Korch, Con Poulos Guidebooks Greens & Grains German, 2024, Anne-Catrin Weber Guidebooks Alcohol-free German, 2023, Nicole Klauss Guidebooks From simple to brilliant - even more favourite dishes German, 2024, Donna Hay, Chris Court, Katrin Korch, Con Poulos

The book "Jeongkwan Snim" about Korean temple cuisine was published by the Swiss publisher Echtzeit Verlag and also received bronze.

Guidebooks Jeongkwan Snim German, 2024, Hoo Nam Seelmann, Véronique Hoegger

Guidebooks Jeongkwan Snim German, 2024, Hoo Nam Seelmann, Véronique Hoegger

Marcel Paa also wins silver with the book "1 Teig - 5 Brote". Unfortunately, we do not currently have this book in our range.

In addition to the works from AT Verlag, there are of course many other cookery books that have won awards. A total of almost 100 cookery books were awarded. You can find the entire list on the cookbook award website.